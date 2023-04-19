Home » news » Golden States Draymond Green Has Been Suspended By The League For Game 3 Vs The Kings On Thursday Night

Golden State’s Draymond Green has been suspended by the league for Game 3 vs the Kings on Thursday

Draymond Green has built an NBA career off being a pesky defender and always giving 100 percent effort no matter the situation. He’s been known to take it over the edge sometimes and that may have been the case for what happened on Monday night. Green stepped on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis and is now paying the price for it. The four-time NBA Champ is suspended for Game 3 on Thursday night vs the Kings. 

A press release from the NBA last night stated that his suspension was “based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts”. This is not the first time that Green has found himself in some trouble during the postseason. ESPN stats and info reported that the seven-time All-NBA selection is the first player in the last 10 seasons to be suspended multiple times in the playoffs.

With the news of Green’s suspension for Thursday, NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (-230) to take Game 3 at home.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported yesterday that it was “looking unlikely” that Green was going to receive a suspension, but the league felt otherwise. Charania also reported that the people he had spoken to thought there would be a fine coming for Green, not a suspension.

The whole situation happened in Game 2 on Monday night when Draymond Green had his leg held by Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis. Green was able to slip away from the grip of Sabonis and then proceeded to step on his chest and walk over him like he wasn’t there. Sabonis received a technical foul for holding Green’s leg and Golden State’s PF received a flagrant 2 foul which is an automatic ejection.

Golden State finds themselves down 2-0 to the Sacramento Kings who erased a 16-year playoff drought this season and want to make it farther than the first round. One move that Steve Kerr will likely make for Thursday’s game is adding Andrew Wiggins back into the starting lineup with Green out for Game 3.

