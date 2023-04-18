The Golden State Warriors had one of the worst road records (11-30) in the NBA this season and it’s coming to haunt them in the playoffs. After a 114-106 loss last night to the Sacramento Kings, Golden State has fallen behind 0-2 in their first-round series. To make matters worse, Draymond Green got himself ejected last night on what was a questionable call. He stepped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest after he was initially being held onto by the Kings’ PF.

Draymond was ejected with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Warriors would go on to lose the game without him in crunch time. Tensions were hot between the Warriors and Kings last night, resulting in the incident that occurred between Green and Sabonis. Both players have been quite chippy through the first two games and their playstyle has been rather physical.

Sacramento’s head coach Mike Brown was “curious” to know if any additional punishments or suspensions may come from the incident last night. NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (-320) to win Game 3 on Thursday night.

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

What really happened last night between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis

While fighting for a rebound mid-way through the fourth quarter last night, Domantas Sabonis got tangled up with a few Warriors players and fell to the ground. Sacramento’s all-star PF then grabbed onto the leg of Golden State’s Draymond Green and did not let go.

That was until Green was able to slip free from Sabonis holding on to his leg and then stepped on Sabonis’ chest. It took officials a long time to review the play, but in the end, Sabonis received a technical foul and Green received a flagrant 2 foul which was an automatic ejection. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported last night that Sabonis underwent X-rays on his sternum and they came back negative.

Both players were in the wrong during the incident that happened last night. Domantas Sabonis should not have held onto Draymond Green’s leg, but Golen State’s PF took it too far by stepping on Sabonis’ chest. The Warriors now have the daunting task of being down 0-2 in their opening-round series. Certainly unfamiliar territory for a team with four titles in the last 10 years.