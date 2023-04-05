Home » news » Domantas Sabonis Has Most Triple Doubles In A Season By A Kings Player Since Oscar Robertson

Main Page

Domantas Sabonis has most triple-doubles in a season by a Kings player since Oscar Robertson

Updated 3 hours ago on
3 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USA Today Network

Domantas Sabonis recorded his 13th triple-double of the season in Tuesday night’s 121-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the most by a Sacramento Kings player not named Oscar Robertson.

Robertson logged 24 triple-doubles with the Cincinatti Royals (now Kings) in the 1963-64 season. Of course, the 12-time All-Star and NBA Hall of Famer averaged a career-high 31.4 points in 79 games with the Royals that season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Domantas Sabonis and the Kings hold 11th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.

In Sacramento’s 121-103 victory against the Pelicans on Tuesday night, Domantas Sabonis ended his performance with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in 33 minutes of action. The three-time All-Star also shot 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Sacramento clinched its first Pacific Division title since 2003. “The physicality that we brought to the game tonight, starting with the starting five, was really good,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “I also thought our pace was good. … We put pressure on them play after play after play. That’s how we play offensively.”

Domantas Sabonis has recorded the most triple-doubles in a season by a Kings player since Oscar Robertson

Kings rookie Keegan Murray contributed 21 points, six boards, one assist, and one block as well. Sacramento outscored the Pelicans 40-32 in the second quarter. In addition to amassing a 24-point lead, the Kings shot an impressive 46-of-91 (50.5%) from the floor.

Through 77 starts this season, Domantas Sabonis has also tallied a league-best 64 double-doubles. That’s seven more than MVP favorite Nikola Jokic (57) and 15 more than Nikola Vucevic (49). In his seventh season, Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, a career-high 12.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.

In the Kings’ 119-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 1, the center scored a season-high 34 points in 37 minutes as a starter. Along with notching 11 boards, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, Sabonis shot 15-of-20 (75%) from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line.

Additionally, in Sacramento’s 139-114 win versus the Houston Rockets on Jan. 13, Domantas Sabonis posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, and a career-high 16 assists in 38 minutes played.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now