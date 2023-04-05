Domantas Sabonis recorded his 13th triple-double of the season in Tuesday night’s 121-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the most by a Sacramento Kings player not named Oscar Robertson.

Robertson logged 24 triple-doubles with the Cincinatti Royals (now Kings) in the 1963-64 season. Of course, the 12-time All-Star and NBA Hall of Famer averaged a career-high 31.4 points in 79 games with the Royals that season.

Domantas Sabonis recorded his 13th triple-double of the season tonight. That's the most ever in a season by a @SacramentoKings player not named Oscar Robertson.

In Sacramento’s 121-103 victory against the Pelicans on Tuesday night, Domantas Sabonis ended his performance with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in 33 minutes of action. The three-time All-Star also shot 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Sacramento clinched its first Pacific Division title since 2003. “The physicality that we brought to the game tonight, starting with the starting five, was really good,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “I also thought our pace was good. … We put pressure on them play after play after play. That’s how we play offensively.”

Domantas Sabonis has recorded the most triple-doubles in a season by a Kings player since Oscar Robertson

Kings rookie Keegan Murray contributed 21 points, six boards, one assist, and one block as well. Sacramento outscored the Pelicans 40-32 in the second quarter. In addition to amassing a 24-point lead, the Kings shot an impressive 46-of-91 (50.5%) from the floor.

Through 77 starts this season, Domantas Sabonis has also tallied a league-best 64 double-doubles. That’s seven more than MVP favorite Nikola Jokic (57) and 15 more than Nikola Vucevic (49). In his seventh season, Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, a career-high 12.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.

Rookie 3PT record holder Keegan Murray stayed hot, hitting 7 threes tonight as the @SacramentoKings clinched their division title for the first time since 2003! Domantas Sabonis: 16 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/aJvQeY73FV — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2023

In the Kings’ 119-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 1, the center scored a season-high 34 points in 37 minutes as a starter. Along with notching 11 boards, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, Sabonis shot 15-of-20 (75%) from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line.

Additionally, in Sacramento’s 139-114 win versus the Houston Rockets on Jan. 13, Domantas Sabonis posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, and a career-high 16 assists in 38 minutes played.

