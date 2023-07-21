This offseason, Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension during free agency. Over his 11-year NBA career, the 2016-17 DPOY always seems to be making a headline. Whether that be on or off the court. Monte Poole of NBC Sports noted that Green and Warriors’ forward Jonathan Kuminga reportedly do not have a relationship.

During the 2022-23 season, Draymond Green and former Warriors guard Jordan Poole had a scuffle. Green punched Poole and it was a huge story throughout the league. Golden State had won the NBA Finals in 2022 and you would not have thought the team was dealing with issues like that.

Now, Green has another young Warriors teammate that he’s got problems with. Jonathan Kuminga was drafted 7th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s been a bench player for the Warriors and is still trying to find his role with the team. Sources around the league are unsure if Green and Kuminga will be able to fix their non-relationship.

Draymond Green doesn’t have a relationship with Jonathan Kuminga, per @MontePooleNBCS “[Draymond Green & Jonathan Kuminga’s non-relationship] is a problem and it can only be fixed by Draymond. The new contract implies the Warriors believe he can fix it, but around the league… pic.twitter.com/Un70mqvzfW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 20, 2023



Is it really that surprising that Draymond Green doesn’t have a relationship with Jonathan Kuminga?

NBC Sports’ Monte Poole was recently on the Steiny & Guru radio show. He discussed the Warriors’ newest locker room issue they’ll be looking to fix this season. Jordan Poole and Draymond Green’s relationship was a problem last season. After their scuffle during the season, Golden State traded Poole to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal for Chris Paul.

Green no longer has to worry about his broken relationship with Jordan Poole. However, his non-relationship with Jonathan Kumnga is a new problem. Monte Poole of NBC Sports noted that Green’s new four-year deal implies that he’ll be able to fix whatever’s wrong with him and Kuminga.

Media members around the NBA are skeptical of that happening. Additionally, Draymond Green has already said that he still doesn’t like his new teammate Chris Paul. He said that they will “talk amongst men” to try and hash it out. That must happen if the Warriors want to be able to cash in on the championship window they still have.