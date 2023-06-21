Home » news » Ahead Of The 2023 Nba Draft The Warriors Could Use Jonathan Kuminga As A Trade Piece To Move Up To A Lottery Pick

Main Page

Ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Warriors could use Jonathan Kuminga as a trade piece to move up to a lottery pick

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 46 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jonathan Kuminga pic

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors took Jonathan Kuminga with the 7th overall pick. He won a championship with the team in the 2021-22 season but has not shown much growth.  Kuminga’s role was expanded during the regular season and he had a smaller role during the playoffs. With that, the Warriors could use Jonathan Kuminga as a trade piece to move up to a lottery pick in the 2023 Draft. 

As the draft stands, Golden State has the 19th overall pick in the first round. League sources have indicated that the Warriors are targeting a few players in this draft. However, they won’t have a chance at drafting them if they don’t move inside the Top 10.

The Warriors spent a Top 10 pick on Kuminga just two seasons ago. New GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. could make his first big move if he decides to trade Kuminga. There is always the chance that they keep the 20-year-old forward who still has the potential to be a solid NBA player.

Jonathan Kuminga could be used as a trade piece to move the Warriors into a 2023 lottery pick

Ahead of the draft tomorrow night, the Warriors have their eyes on a few top prospects. The only way Golden State is going to have a chance at drafting them is by moving up in the draft. With the 19th pick, the Warriors would miss out on their top targets.

That’s why using Jonathan Kuminga as a trade target is a realistic situation for the Warriors. Three players they are targeting in the draft are Derreck Lively, Asur Thompson, and Anthony Black. Lively and Thompson have been projected to be taken inside 5-7 picks. Black’s draft range seems to stay after the first six picks.

If the Warriors are serious about any of those three, trading up to get them is the only option. At this point in his career, Kuminga has not earned the trust of head coach Steve Kerr. The four-time champion head coach barely used Kuminga in the postseason. He played (6.1) minutes per game in the 2023 playoffs.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now