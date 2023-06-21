In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors took Jonathan Kuminga with the 7th overall pick. He won a championship with the team in the 2021-22 season but has not shown much growth. Kuminga’s role was expanded during the regular season and he had a smaller role during the playoffs. With that, the Warriors could use Jonathan Kuminga as a trade piece to move up to a lottery pick in the 2023 Draft.

As the draft stands, Golden State has the 19th overall pick in the first round. League sources have indicated that the Warriors are targeting a few players in this draft. However, they won’t have a chance at drafting them if they don’t move inside the Top 10.

The Warriors spent a Top 10 pick on Kuminga just two seasons ago. New GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. could make his first big move if he decides to trade Kuminga. There is always the chance that they keep the 20-year-old forward who still has the potential to be a solid NBA player.

Multiple team sources have been adamant that the Warriors aren’t shopping Jonathan Kuminga. But continued league-wide interest in his talent attached to an unknown place in Steve Kerr’s rotation has put his future in question, @anthonyVslater writes.https://t.co/hUVb9wUBbt pic.twitter.com/CpzqXSsTl0 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 21, 2023

Jonathan Kuminga could be used as a trade piece to move the Warriors into a 2023 lottery pick

Ahead of the draft tomorrow night, the Warriors have their eyes on a few top prospects. The only way Golden State is going to have a chance at drafting them is by moving up in the draft. With the 19th pick, the Warriors would miss out on their top targets.

That’s why using Jonathan Kuminga as a trade target is a realistic situation for the Warriors. Three players they are targeting in the draft are Derreck Lively, Asur Thompson, and Anthony Black. Lively and Thompson have been projected to be taken inside 5-7 picks. Black’s draft range seems to stay after the first six picks.

If the Warriors are serious about any of those three, trading up to get them is the only option. At this point in his career, Kuminga has not earned the trust of head coach Steve Kerr. The four-time champion head coach barely used Kuminga in the postseason. He played (6.1) minutes per game in the 2023 playoffs.