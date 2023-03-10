It’s been ugly on the road for the Golden State Warriors this season. They are just 7-26 away from home and that’s why the team is just one game above .500 at 34-33. That puts the Warriors at sixth in the Western Conference with less than a month left in the regular season. Injuries have plagued the Warriors season and Jonathan Kuminga was the latest victim. He rolled his ankle in pregame warm-ups vs the Grizzlies last night.

Kuminga is a valuable piece off the bench for the Warriors and they cannot afford to loose him if the team plans on making a strong playoff push. Reports say that he slightly tweaked his ankle in their previous game vs the Thunder and it may not have been as healthy as he thought it was

Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight against the Grizzlies after rolling his ankle in pregame warm-ups pic.twitter.com/5ZOuhEIdNe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2023

The Warriors will have to wait and see what news they get about Jonathan Kuminga’s ankle injury

On Tuesday vs the Thunder, Kuminga got his twelfth start of the season and rolled his ankle early in the first quarter and had to leave the game partially. He later returned and had 21 points in 28 minutes played. While warming up last night for a game against the Grizzlies, the 20 year old rolled his ankle in pregame warm-ups.

Kuminga was then ruled out by head coach Steve Kerr in his pregame press conference. In the video above you can see it’s a non-contact injury and it was just a layup or dunk attempt. Nothing out of the ordinary at all. Possibly some bad injury luck, or maybe Kuminga is still hurting from the Warriors game on Tuesday.

In 54 games played for the Warriors this season he’s averaging (9.2) points, (3.3) rebounds, and (1.8) assists in (20.2) minutes per game. He’s known for his high-flying skills above the rim and is a show-time in-game dunker. More details will follow on how serious this injury was for him last night.