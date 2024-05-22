Even though Stephen Curry is still producing outstanding performances even into his old age, the time has come to start imagining an NBA world without him. As his teammate Klay Thompson began to lose his shine this year, the Warriors organization should begin to find potential replacements for the years to come.

This is why different sources are pointing at Dejounte Murray as an ideal suitor to lead the Golden State franchise in the future. Heavy.com‘s Sean Deveney revealed that an anonymous Western Conference executive believes that the Bay Area front office is looking to make a move for an All-Star caliber guard.

“Of all the guys they might be able to trade for, he is probably realistic because he does not make a ton of money and they could add him, put him in Chris Paul’s spot, give up two first-round picks and now you’ve gotten some defense in there, you’ve got another scorer in there, you have a guy who make some sense,” the source said.

An NBA executive believes the Warriors should target Dejounte Murray as a potential Steph Curry replacement 👀https://t.co/DYs81IuX8b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2024

The executive then added that the risk for a player like Atlanta‘s guard isn’t through the roof. “He’s 6-foot-5, he can guard three spots, he is an OK shooter and he won’t break your bank,” he told the insider.

Even though it is clear the replacing Curry is impossible, Murray would be a considerable addition to the Warriors’ aging core. This past campaign, the 27-year-old averaged a career-high 22.5 points per contest, which went along with his 6.4 assist and 5.3 rebounds. The player co-starred in Atlanta with Trae Young, who is believed to have a similar game style to Steph’s.

The general manager also noted that Dejounte is an affordable option, as he’s expected to earn $24.5 million for next season. His costs are inexpensive if you compare them to Klay’s $43.2 million.

“No one is gonna replace Steph,” the source assured. “But that team needs to look at everybody they might think of getting and ask, ‘Stephen Curry replacement?’ ‘Stephen Curry replacement?’ If you can bring in Murray, you’ve got a point guard for the next five or 10 years if you want him. That’s a start on replacing him.”

Throughout the past campaign, Murray has been heavily linked with both Spurs and Lakers

As the February trade deadline drew close at the start of the year, the pursuit of Dejounte’s services was one of the biggest transfer stories around. At one point, everyone thought he was destined to change Atlanta for Los Angeles, and play for the purple and gold franchise, but the news never came.

Amid the rumours, Murray expressed his loyalty to his current team. “I know what the main goal is. The main goal is today. Today, I’m an Atlanta Hawk, and that’s all that matters. Help do my job and try to get a win. That’s the most important,” the 27-year-old expressed.

However, back in January he was asked about the possibility of returning to San Antonio, and he seemed more open to this move.

“Pop is like a father to me; I would welcome that,” he told the TNT panel. “But right now, I’m a Hawk, I’m going to stay professional and play the right way.”