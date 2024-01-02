The Thompson twins reveal they hadn’t seen each other ‘in more than 3 months’ before Monday’s clash

The Thompson twins have been on a rollercoaster ride this past 2023, especially since they were both drafted to the NBA during the summer. Up to that point, they had been part of the same teams throughout their whole lives, until Amen went to Houston and Ausar to Detroit.

This Monday was the first time they met on a professional basketball court since this past offseason, as the Pistons and Rockets faced for their first match of the year. Not only did they have their family and friends in the stands, but they also shared some hours in the same gym before the highly-awaited matchup.

“We were on different teams when we started in [the Overtime Elite league], so we played against each other five or six times,” Amen told the press during the weekend. “I wouldn’t say it’s uncomfortable — it’s exciting. I haven’t seen him in more than three months. So it’s exciting for us and our family.”

Amen and Ausar Thompson swap jerseys after their first NBA matchup 🤝 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/61iby9xT3l — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) January 2, 2024

Even though they hadn’t seen each other in a long time, they keep track of each other. “I talk to him, like, every day,” Amen shared. “FaceTime… because we talk every day, it doesn’t feel that weird, to be honest. It definitely was an adjustment, but I thought it was going to be more.”

Ausar, on the other hand, misses having him around. “It’s weird not living with him anymore,” he said. As Detroit recently surpassed the record for most-consecutive losses in a single tournament, the 20-year-old’s playing time suffered greatly.

Up to this point, the Pistons guard has been averaging 6.5 points and 4.4 assists in 20.1 minutes per match. “It definitely has been hard, losing all the games we’ve lost,” he talked about his present. “We just have to work our way out of it. Just stay positive. We know how we need to play, we just can’t afford to make all the mistakes we have.”

After their recent 129-127 victory against the Raptors, the Detroit squad are expecting to continue their winning ways. “We’re taking this as a learning opportunity, that’s all you can do,” Ausar expressed. “When it’s your time again, just show why you’re here.”

Both Thompson twins hope to reset their performances so far this campaign and improve their displays

Both rookies mentioned their desire to improve their overall performances this season, as Ausar hopes to return to his role during his first games in the NBA, while Amen wishes to avoid further absences.

“When we do get the chance to talk, we really don’t talk about our teams. We just try to catch up on life and stuff. But Ausar is always a positive dude. Very optimistic, trying to work, trying to help his team,” the Pistons guard said. “I think he can be way more than what he’s shown already. I grew up with him, I know him. So I know his work ethic, I know his skill set. He’s got to play a role, but in time I think he can take his game up high.”

When asked about the main differences between them, Amen feels he’s a bit stronger. “Athletically we’re very similar,” the Rockets rookie said. “Differences? I would say I’m just a little more aggressive getting to the cup.”

Before the match started, both players were well aware it was an extraordinary moment when they both share the court together. “For sure,” Amen admitted. “That would be funny. I’m sure our bench would start standing up. They’ve already told me, ‘If he’s guarding you, you’re getting the ball.’”