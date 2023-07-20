After two years in Los Angeles, Austin Reaves has established himself as one of the most important players on the Lakers roster, especially after having such a solid impact in the team’s playoff run to the Western Conference Finals this past season. It’s no secret why the purple and gold club recently signed him to a four-year extension worth $56 million.

The thing is, the 25-year-old has come a long way after being undrafted some time ago. The player recently appeared on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes and explained what was his process before landing in California.

The foward confessed that he was very close to joining the Bucks, but they rejected him and eventually the Lakers decided to give him a chance.

“Basically, we tiered teams — best fit for me,” Reaves said. “LA was I think (number) two on the list at the time. Milwaukee might have been one. But [the Lakers] were tier one.”

Take a look at Austin explaining why he decided to ditch the draft and bet on himself ahead of becoming a basketball professional:

Apparently, he did have the chance to get drafted, as it seemed he would’ve been a second-round pick for the Detroit Pistons. However, Reaves decided to pass on the opportunity.

“We could have got drafted 42nd to Detroit, but declined that to put me in LA for a better spot,” the 25-year-old said. “… I didn’t really have to hear my name called either. I mean, obviously, I wanted to, but it was all about playing the long game.”

The Lakers expect Max Christie to follow Reaves footsteps and become an essential part of the team in the following seasons

In only two years, Reaves has become an essential part of the purple and gold roster, and both fans and experts are expecting Max Christie to follow a similar path. Even though the 20-year-old wasn’t chosen until the second round of last year’s draft, the sophomore impressed all in this month’s Summer League action.

“He’s exciting,” a league source said about the rising star. “There’s excitement that he could follow Austin Reaves’ footsteps, what he did the last couple of years.”

Christie, on the other hand, knows he’ll have his chance: “The opportunity is going to be there.”

Check out why coach Darvin Ham guarantees Austin will become an All-Star in the near future:

As Reaves is expected to increase his responsibility in Los Angeles this next campaign, the team is preparing to put him through a new physical routine.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin recently went on the “The Lowe Post” podcast and talked about the Lakers new plan to take the 25-year-old to the top.

“That’s the next challenge for him is to continue to work on his body. I’ve had people in the organization tell me ‘We just have to get him on the Caruso Plan’ and you saw what Alex Caruso went in his time on the Lakers to his time on the Bulls. His body completely transformed and Austin certainly has the work ethic and the love of the game to do so,” he said.