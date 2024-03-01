The Boston Celtics have arguably the best defensive unit in the league. It is a huge reason why they have the best record in the NBA at 46-12 as of February 29th , 2024. On top of having one of the best starting lineups in the league, head coach, Joe Mazzula has developed a reputation for being a defensive mastermind. A hard thing to come by in today’s offensive driven league. They are second in the league in defensive rating (110.6), sixth in defensive rebounding percentage (72.7 percent), and second in blocks per game (6.6).

The Celtics are not afraid to go man-to-man or even go into a zone defense. Mazzula has gotten creative in using a free roamer in the zone scheme this season. With the talent they have, it really does not matter who they have playing this “free safety,” position. Boston usually utilizes a 2-3 or 2-1-2 alignment which often throws opposing offenses for a loop. It also helps that the personnel have terrific switch ability making it difficult for opponents to exploit any possible mismatches. Even when they are in man, the Celtics are extremely hard to score on as every player has brought into head coach, Joe Mazzula’s, system.

Boston’s Terrific Defensive Scheme

Their Personnel

The team often likes to use Jrue Holiday in unorthodox positions in their defensive schemes. They will use him at the center of their 2-3 zone and the other players are smart enough to adjust on potential mismatches. This often allows someone like Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford to roam giving the defense an added dimension. Porzingis also gives Boston some much-needed rim protection. He currently averages 1.8 blocks per game to go along with a block percentage of 5.5 percent. Jayson Tatum has also developed into an above average defender who has the wingspan to alter shots at the rim.

Not to mention, Jaylen Brown has a reputation as a solid defender who can guard almost any position on the floor. As if that was not enough, the backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White is arguably the best defensive one in the NBA. White is arguably a top-five point of attack defender. He has 65 blocked shots on the year as of February 29th . Even some of the bench players such as Al Horford and Payton Pritchard have a reputation for being defensive pests. Boston has been playing high IQ basketball at all levels this year. However, their defense is arguably the main reason they are the favorites to win title this season.