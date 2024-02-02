The Celtics have been so close to conquering an NBA title these last few years, but despite leading the Eastern Conference standings, something always seems to get in the way during the playoffs. The last time Boston held the NBA trophy was back in 2008, and star Jayson Tatum hopes to get things right this year.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the forward claimed that newcomer Kristaps Porzingis feels like the “missing piece” for the Massachusetts roster, and went all the way to compare him with legend Paul Gasol. According to the superstar, the Lithuanian could serve him just as the Spanish big man helped Kobe Bryant win two championships in Los Angeles.

“Kobe really needed Pau for those last two championships that they won together,” Jayson said. “Whatever path that I’m on and we’re on, KP really feels like the missing piece.”

Jayson Tatum believes Kristaps Porzingis was the missing piece the Celtics need to go all the way

The purple and gold traded for Gasol back in 2008, with the expectation that he could fill in Shaquille O’Neal’s shoes, who had left a star void four years earlier. The center’s midseason arrival came with an immediate Finals appearance, and two championships the following two campaigns.

Tatum, on the other gand, has already been to four Eastern Conference Finals in only seven years, and then lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors two years ago. In a very contested series, Boston lost again in seven games to the Miami Heat last season.

With Porziņģis now wearing the green jersey, the Celtics seem more than capable of earning their first championship in 16 years. “He definitely surprised me in the sense I didn’t really know him,” Tatum shared. “I only knew him from the handful of times I played against him, but he’s lived up to all the hype.

“We struggled last year against Miami because they were switching, and we didn’t have anybody to really throw the ball to, to expose their switching. They took advantage of us on that, and KP is like the ultimate answer for that.”

Boston players admitted that it felt like a risk to let Marcus Smart go, but eventually the trade made sense

After nine-long seasons in Massachusetts, Marcus Smart‘s time with the Celtics finally came to an end last summer, as he was traded out to the Memphis Grizzlies. With this deal, the Boston organization was able to close the acquirement of Porzingis, which at first seemed like a risk.

“It was kind of like saying goodbye right before the season started,” Tatum said about attending Smart’s wedding during the offseason. “It was really tough. Jaylen [Brown], Smart and I had been to four Conference Finals and one Finals. We just been through so much together. It was like the band was breaking up.”

Lamar Stevens always trusted the fact that you need time to adapt. “I’m a big believer that whatever a narrative is on someone when they’re 19 or 22 or even 24, you just kind of keep following them and just let them develop and let them grow,” he told the press.

With patience, the former Cleveland player insisted, the Lithuanian would be unstoppable. “This was risky,” he assured. “But as [assistant coach] Jay Laranaga used to tell me, ‘If we’re not trying to improve, we’ll stop being good.'”