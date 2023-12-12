Bronny James’ 2024 NBA Draft dreams might be delayed after his coach’s latest assessment

Trojans coach Andy Enfield announced that Bronny James will still have to wait a long time before breaking into USC’s starting five right after LeBron’s eldest son made his college debut on Sunday. This comes as a blow to his NBA hopes, as he desires to play alongside his father before he retires.

The young adult suffered a cardiac arrest episode five months ago during a summer workout session in July, and weeks later was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Before this scary episode, he was considered a top prospect for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Now, the 19-year-old will be falling out of next year’s mock draft until he can gain enough minutes with the Trojans and prove his worth at college level.

Even though he had a positive debut this weekend, the University of Southern California was unable to beat their state rivals Long Beach State after an overtime defeat.

Despite coach Enfield’s latest assessment, he has confident that Bronny will be able to handle the pressure of what’s to come. “Bronny handles the spotlight extremely well,” he said. “He’s a passionate young man about playing basketball. I’m not sure what will happen in the future as far as the spotlight but all I know is he handles it very well.”

Boogie Ellis, a fifth-year senior player, has also shown confidence in his new teammate and explains why he believes he’s talented enough to make an impact on the Trojans’ season before it ends.

“He’s built for it,” Ellis said. “I feel like he embraces that. He put in the work and he’s a great player. We’re going to get him back and he’s going to continue to get into the rotation, but he’s built for it. He handles it very well.”

Bronny played 16 minutes in his USC debut and his playing style reminded us of his father

The standout freshman came off the bench and was on a minute restriction defined by his head coach Andy Enfield. LeBron’s eldest son scored 4 points on 1-3 shooting, won 3 rebounds, handed out 2 assists, stole the ball twice and earned one block in 16 minutes of play.

Once the game was over, the teenager gave a brief statement to the press, mostly expressing his gratitude for everyone who helped him get back to the court. “I just want to say I’m thankful for everything: [to] the Mayo Clinic and everything they helped me with, [and] my parents and siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life.”

“I just want to give appreciation for everyone who has helped me through this. Also, my coach and teammates have been with me since the start,” he said.

The Lakers superstar has been very outspoken over his desire to play one day in the NBA alongside his son. Earlier this year, James said: “I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny.”