Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, missed his first USC practice on Monday as he continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered in July, and Trojans coach Andy Enfield says the star freshman feels great.

“Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield told ESPN. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.

“He’s around when he can be. And he’s getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he’s being the true student-athlete.”

On July 24, Bronny James suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC’s Galen Center and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance around 9:26 a.m.

The four-star recruit spent only a day in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was discharged from the hospital two days later. The James family announced on Aug. 27 that Bronny had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

The “probable cause” of Bronny’s sudden cardiac arrest was an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect,” per a James family spokesperson. They remain confident that LeBron’s eldest son can return to basketball in the “very near future.”

Furthermore, the full statement by Stephanie Rosa of the LeBron James Family Foundation reads:

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

Additionally, Bronny James turns 19 next Friday. Although Enfield is unsure when the USC freshman will return to the court, he’s excited to work with him and believes James will be an important piece to the team.

“We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team,” Andy Enfield added. “But that’ll be all sorted out. He’s the ultimate teammate because he cares about winning, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates.

“When you watch him on the court and you’re around them, that’s the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes — and it’s contagious. So that’s why we’ll miss that here until he gets back. But he’s certainly a big part of our team.”

Moreover, USC opens its 2023-24 season at home on Nov. 6, when they play Kansas State. The 6-foot-4 guard should be ready to play at full strength by then.

