Bucks GM Jon Horst revealed that the team’s urgency to win led to Adrian Griffin’s removal

In a highly-awaited press conference, Milwaukee‘s general manager Jon Horst took the opportunity to set the record straight about the firing of first-year coach Adrian Griffin and dismiss rumors that suggest that the decision came from the player’s input to let him go.

The executive then said that the real reasons was the squad’s urgency to win, which is strange considering that after 43 matches this 2023/24 NBA season, the team stood second in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record. The meeting with the media occurred right before Wednesday’s 126-116 win over the Cavaliers.

“This is not about players comments,” Horst assured. “This is not about things said or unsaid. This is my job. This is the organization’s job at the top to evaluate every single day all areas of the organization and feel like whether we’re getting or not getting the most we can out of that group. If we feel like we could maximize the talent of this group better, we made a change. That’s why we made it.”

Bucks hired Doc Rivers but still have Mike Budenholzer AND Adrian Griffin on their payroll 😳 pic.twitter.com/CUl3OsdqH0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2024

As for newcomer Doc Rivers, many sources guarantee that he already reached an agreement in principle to be the team’s next coach, but Horst restrained from commenting until the deal became official.

The general manager admitted that the squad’s dynamic on court has changed a lot since he hired Griffin back in June, especially after acquiring superstar Damian Lillard. “The dynamics and the things that changed after that I think created even more of an urgency,” Jon explained. “These are special opportunities. The talent became even more special. The commitment to the team even more significant.”

Horst then added that this team could win the championship. “I also would say that we believe that this is a good team right now. And with improvements, we have a chance to be great,” he expressed.

Despite the Bucks becoming that second-best offensive in the league so far this campaign, they’ve fallen to the 22nd-worst defensive efficiency, mostly attributed to trading out Jrue Holiday. “Defensively, we have a talented group I think that can be better than what they’ve been so far,” Horst said.

Horst explained why their defensive woes would potentially prevent them from conquering the title this season

Everything was looking great in Milwaukee, except for one thing: the defense. Last season, they ranked among the top 5-best in defensive efficiency and Horst now believes that if this downfall continues they won’t contend for the championship. “I know we’re going to be really good offensively, and we’ve got to figure out how to improve defensively, consistently. We’ve had points throughout the season where we’ve been very good defensively. We’ve had points where we’ve really struggled. So, trying to find a consistency and identity on that side is part of this,” the GM said. With 38 matches left of regular season, the Milwaukee executive is convinced that the change at the head coach’s helm needed to come right away so that the new trainer can develop a style before the playoffs start. “I believe that there is enough time for them to find an identity, find a rhythm together and continue to grow,” Horst expressed. “So, it may feel shortened, but the things that happen in the NBA happen quick all the time, and transition happens all the time. I think we’ll be well adapted to it.”