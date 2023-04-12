The Chicago Bulls finished the season two games under .500 to end with a 40-42 record. It was a disappointing year for them and one where the wins did not come very easy. That’s why Chicago is the #10 seed in the play-in tournament and faces elimination tonight with a loss. Taking on the challenge of guarding Pascal Siakam tonight is Bulls guard Alex Caruso. He’s four inches smaller than Siakam, but his defensive effort is unmatched.

Tonight, the Bulls are on the road to face the Toronto Raptors in the #9 vs #10 play-in game. The loser’s season is over tonight and neither side wants the postseason to start just yet. Alex Caruso and the scrappy Chicago Bulls’ defense are looking to pull off the upset tonight vs the Raptors.

Alex Caruso is taking on the challenge of having to guard Pascal Siakam tonight

Alex Caruso is a player that has always had a chip on his shoulder. He came into the league as an undrafted player and built his reputation as a solid two-way player with the Lakers where he won an NBA championship back in 2020. His grittiness and effort earned him a four-year, $36,980,000 million contract with the Bulls.

The 29-year-old has never won any individual end-of-season honors while in the league, but there’s a chance that changes this season. Caruso appeared in a career-high 67 games and led the league in deflections per game (5.2) along with being top 10 in charges drawn this season. Here’s what he had to say about possibly being selected to an All-Defensive team this year.

“It’d be really cool. Coming from a spot where I was undrafted and teams didn’t think I was good enough to be in the league to being, in my eyes, one of the best defenders in the league, we’ll see what other people think,” – Alex Caruso

In today’s shoot around for the game later on tonight, Bulls’ head coach Billy Donovan had had Caruso working with the starters. They’ll likely be using him for his incredible defensive abilities on the wing. Caruso is much smaller than the forwards and power-forwards that he matches up against, but his level of effort and lateral quickness are top-notch.