Canadian RJ Barrett admits he ‘grew up a Raptors fan’ and is excited to represent Toronto

This past weekend, RJ Barrett thought he was going to play the Pacers with his Knicks uniform, but as soon as he checked his phone he realized he’d been traded out. At first, he admitted feeling a bit disappointed, until he realized he was returning home to Toronto.

The Canadian international thought he was still dreaming. “My initial reaction was like, ‘what’s going on?’ I just woke up to it,” Barrett shared with a smile on his face. “I was immediately happy. I grew up a Raptors fan all my life. So to come here and put this jersey on, it’s going to be great.”

The Ontario native had another great reason to smile, as he found out his compatriot Immanuel Quickley was also heading to play for the Raptors. On Monday, there were already practicing with the team, and that same night they made their debut.

RJ Barrett had a message to his Canadian fans during his post-game interview: “Oh man I’m back home baby, I’m back home so f**k New York and keep supporting the Raptors c’mon!” 👀 (via @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/xj19Nvns7t — Legon Hoops (@LeqionHoops) January 2, 2024

“Really, really happy, really excited to be here. I’m thankful and blessed,” RJ said after his first training session. “There’s so many things I want to say, but it just sums up to being thankful to God for this opportunity. To be traded but then come here, come home, it’s a great feeling.”

The Toronto franchise sent forwards Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby, plus guard Malachi Flynn to New York in exchange for the two Canadian stars. The Raptors also received a second-round pick for this year’s NBA Draft.

Barrett believes that this change came at a perfect moment in his career. “I think because of my time in New York, I’m able to to have a routine down. I know who I am, I know what I do,” he claimed. “Maybe if I came here at 19 it would have been a little more difficult, but having grown up a little bit, I understand how I need to work and what I need to do.”

On the other hand, Quickley expressed gratitude to move alongside his new teammate. “As soon as we got the word [of the trade,] he told me anything I need, to hit him up,” he revealed. “When I got to New York, RJ was one of the first guys that I got close with and then playing against him, U.S.A. versus Canada, has always been cool. Just having a brother like RJ is great.”

Neither Barrett nor Quickley were sure if they would play against Cleveland this Monday

Only two days after receiving the shocking news that they were moving back to their native country, neither Quickley nor Barrett believed they would play against the Cavaliers on Monday evening.

“We went over some stuff just now trying to learn everything on the fly,” RJ expressed after Monday’s practice session. “In terms of expectations and role, I have no clue. I just got here so I’m just trying to see how these games go and just see how we can grow in as a group.”

Just like RJ, Quickley said everyone in Toronto had been incredibly welcoming and helpful, but he had no idea if they were expected to participate in the team’s match against Cleveland.

“It’s been unbelievable, couldn’t ask for anything better,” Immanuel said. “Great city great culture. The camaraderie of the team is great. You can tell that people care about each other around here and you couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”