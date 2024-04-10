After Kentucky’s surprising upset at the start of the NCAA Tournament, head coach John Calipari produced one of the biggest moves of the offseason when he announced he was leaving for Arkansas. Ever since, numerous reports have surfaced online suggesting who might be the next man in charge of leading the Wildcats next season.

While many sources have pointed out that Billy Donovan is a potential man for the job, the Bulls tactician revealed recently that he hasn’t received any contact from the university about the coaching vacancy. When consulted by the press, he reiterated his commitment in Chicago.

“I have not been contacted by anybody, I haven’t spoken to anybody,” he told reporters prior to his squad’s Tuesday evening defeat to the Knicks. “My total commitment and focus is here to this team and to this group.”

Billy Donovan shut down the Kentucky rumors today pic.twitter.com/uNnkDinUAK — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) April 10, 2024

Calipari’s departure after 15 seasons at the Kentucky men’s basketball helm has left a huge hole in the organization. Donovan began his coaching career as an assistant at this college from 1989 to 1993, and was part of the school’s most successful run with back-to-back national championships at Florida.

Despite his refusal, he admitted to still having fond memories of his time there and keeps in touch with the new Arkansas tactician. Nevertheless, he wishes to remain with the Bulls, but doesn’t shut down a future return to Kentucky once his time in the NBA has passed.

“I’m happy here at this level,” shared Donovan, who still has two years remaining on his contract after this campaign with the Bulls, who are 37-42 in the Eastern Conference. “I know I enjoy coaching and I know I enjoy coaching in the NBA.”

The Chicago club are still trying to secure a Playoff bid with three regular-season games left. “I give our guys a lot of credit for hanging in there and battling through some of the things they’ve had to battle through,” he said. “I’m with them on that. I’m committed to them with that. A lot of this stuff turns out to be speculation.”

John Calipari officially leaves Kentucky and is hired as Arkansas men’s basketball coach

News just in, Calipari has officially signed a contract in Arkansas, after 15-long years with the Wildcats. The 65-year-old has signed a five-year deal starting at $7 million per campaign, which is less than what he made in Kentucky. However, the contract includes a $1 million signing bonus, plus a $500,000 retention payment each year of their relationship.

“By all accounts, John Calipari is one of the premier coaches in college basketball,” said Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ athletic director. “A national championship coach, a four-time national coach of the year and one of the nation’s top recruiters, Coach Cal has consistently demonstrated his ability to attract outstanding talent and build championship teams within the Southeastern Conference and position his programs among the best in the nation.”

The Razorbacks director added that after spending time around Calipari during the negotiations, he’s more than convinced that the coach can guide the Arkansas men’s basketball team to new heights.

“As I visited with Coach Calipari during this process, he acknowledged the tremendous opportunity we have at the University of Arkansas to attract and retain top players and compete for championships. He understands the deep passion of the Razorback Nation,” he expressed this Tuesday.