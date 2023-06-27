Chris Paul reveals he’s excited to be a part of Warriors’ winning culture: ‘These guys know what it’s all about’

If we’ve learned something after following the NBA for so many years, is that most players end up playing for their rivals at some point in their career. Someone we never really expected to be a part of the Golden State roster was Chris Paul, as now the 38-year-old will probably end up hanging his basketball shoes in San Francisco.

The Warriors weren’t only one of Paul’s biggest-ever opponents, but it also always seemed he held some kind of grudge against them. And well, we can understand why, noting the Bay Area team has been the franchise with most NBA championships in the past decade.

Even so, it’s the same for the Golden State fans, as they’ve always viewed players like Paul and LeBron James as some as their most feared adversaries in the league. From his days as a Clippers guard, to the Houston Rockets and even as a Phoenix star, he’s always been in the Warriors’ way.

However, now things have changed for the veteran star, as he recently revealed how excited he feels to put on the white jersey.

“It happens around this league all the time,” Paul told ESPN this Monday. “It’s probably the first time I’ve been in a situation like that, but when you get there on the court with guys that are like-minded and love to play the game the same way I love to, I’m excited about it.”

The point guard can’t help but feel he is entering a franchise with a winning culture, something he hasn’t found throughout his 18-season career.

“It’s always a new process when you going to a new team, I’ve done it a number of times now. I’m definitely excited about this because these guys know what it’s all about,” Paul admitted. “They’ve been there, they’ve won, over and over again. So, I’m glad to be a part of that process.”

His new coach Steve Kerr reveals that Paul will help the Warriors as they “needed a shift”

Right after Golden State picked Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis from last week’s NBA Draft, coach Steve Kerr spoke about what can be expected from his team during Friday’s introductory press conference.

“We’re going to be a lot different,” he started. “The last thing I’m going to do is say anything about a team that just won a championship a year ago and then fought through a difficult season. Made a helluva run at the end of this year.”

According to Kerr, the team needs a change as most of their core stars who led the franchise to four NBA championships are getting older, and a much-awaited transition needs to start to happen.

“I’ve loved this group that we’ve had the last couple years,” the coach added. “But the biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift. Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that.

“And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team. I think, all in all, it’s a very positive shift.”