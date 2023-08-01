Is Kawhi Leonard actually funny? His teammates in Los Angeles sure seem to think so, as both Terance Mann and Paul George say he is even more comical in person and shared some stories on how he behaves during practice.

In the latest episode of Paul’s “Podcast P”, he invited Mann and confirmed that Kawhi is not only surprisingly humorous, but probably one of the funniest in the NBA.

“Surprisingly funny, I’d say is Kawhi,” said the 26-year-old guard. “The sh*t he says and the moments he says it is hilarous! So say a coach or somebody is giving a serious talk and they mess up and say something that he won’t agree with, he’ll just blurt it out and say “nah that ain’t it.” It’s just funny shit like that.”

Check out what they said about the All-Star player during the podcast session:

The suspense when Kawhi airballs at practice 😳😭 The "Clippers Special" episode is PREMIERING NOW: https://t.co/iHSIZ9tMt7 pic.twitter.com/K9AprdYyYL — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) July 31, 2023

George then decided to give his own take on Leonard’s humor, which is mostly based on situational comedy and his mannerisms.

“This sh*t was funny,” he recalled. “When you airball in practice you gotta stop play, you gotta drop the ball and run back….So I do it, everybody abides by the law…. So Kawhi airballs and everybody’s looking around like who’s gonna tell him we’ll wait. And now I’m looking at B-Shaw [Brian Shaw], B-Shaw don’t say nothing…You ain’t gonna say nothing? So finally, Whi, says, ‘I’m not running,” and B-Shaw says nobody is above the law.

“He [Kawhi] is like it’s basketball, I’m probably gonna airball again. You not about to coach me or teach me that airballing is not good. It’s part of the game. I’m not running.”

NBA insider believes that George and Leonard won’t be handed long-term contract extensions in Los Angeles

According to ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst, even though both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are eligible for contract extensions with the LA Clippers this offseason, he believes there is no chance the two star athletes get four-year deals.

They are not the only star players expecting to be offered an extension with their current squad:

“I don’t think there’s any chance that those guys get four-year extensions,” Windhorst claimed. “They both can be free agents after next season because they have player options. There’s no chance that they’re getting extended four years. I would be stunned if they get extended four years. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t get extended, though. And that the Clippers won’t make an offer or even a multi-year offer.”

Even though they both are the Clippers’ most valuable stars, the insider’s explanation makes sense considering they both have player options. This past season they both suffered injuries going into the playoffs and weren’t available for the team when needed the most.