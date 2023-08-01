Home » news » Clippers Teammates Explain Why Kawhi Leonard Is Actually Funny The Sht He Says And The Moments He Says It Is Hilarous

NBA

Clippers teammates explain why Kawhi Leonard is actually funny: ‘The sh*t he says and the moments he says it is hilarous!’

Antonio Kozlow profile picture
Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 17 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
ap-raptors-media-day-basketball

Is Kawhi Leonard actually funny? His teammates in Los Angeles sure seem to think so, as both Terance Mann and Paul George say he is even more comical in person and shared some stories on how he behaves during practice.

In the latest episode of Paul’s “Podcast P”, he invited Mann and confirmed that Kawhi is not only surprisingly humorous, but probably one of the funniest in the NBA.

“Surprisingly funny, I’d say is Kawhi,” said the 26-year-old guard. “The sh*t he says and the moments he says it is hilarous! So say a coach or somebody is giving a serious talk and they mess up and say something that he won’t agree with, he’ll just blurt it out and say “nah that ain’t it.” It’s just funny shit like that.”

Check out what they said about the All-Star player during the podcast session:

George then decided to give his own take on Leonard’s humor, which is mostly based on situational comedy and his mannerisms.

“This sh*t was funny,” he recalled. “When you airball in practice you gotta stop play, you gotta drop the ball and run back….So I do it, everybody abides by the law…. So Kawhi airballs and everybody’s looking around like who’s gonna tell him we’ll wait. And now I’m looking at B-Shaw [Brian Shaw], B-Shaw don’t say nothing…You ain’t gonna say nothing? So finally, Whi, says, ‘I’m not running,” and B-Shaw says nobody is above the law.

“He [Kawhi] is like it’s basketball, I’m probably gonna airball again. You not about to coach me or teach me that airballing is not good. It’s part of the game. I’m not running.”

NBA insider believes that George and Leonard won’t be handed long-term contract extensions in Los Angeles

According to ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst, even though both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are eligible for contract extensions with the LA Clippers this offseason, he believes there is no chance the two star athletes get four-year deals.

They are not the only star players expecting to be offered an extension with their current squad:

“I don’t think there’s any chance that those guys get four-year extensions,” Windhorst claimed. “They both can be free agents after next season because they have player options. There’s no chance that they’re getting extended four years. I would be stunned if they get extended four years. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t get extended, though. And that the Clippers won’t make an offer or even a multi-year offer.”

Even though they both are the Clippers’ most valuable stars, the insider’s explanation makes sense considering they both have player options. This past season they both suffered injuries going into the playoffs and weren’t available for the team when needed the most.

Antonio Kozlow profile picture

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

Trending Now