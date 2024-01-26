A trading card featuring college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark has set a new benchmark in the collectibles arena. The card, a unique 2022 Bowman University Superfractor featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes star, fetched an astonishing $78,000 at auction. This sale not only eclipses the previous record for a women’s basketball card but also stands as the second-highest price ever achieved for a trading card featuring a female athlete, behind only the great Serena Williams.

Caitlin Card Trading Card Second Most Expensive Women’s Card Ever

Clark’s card, with its distinctive gold foil finish and autograph, is a one-of-a-kind collectible, underscoring the exceptional appeal of the player it depicts. The price far surpassed previous women’s basketball card highs, including those of WNBA stars Sabrina Ionescu and Diana Taurasi.

The only card to outpace Clark’s in the female athlete category belongs to tennis icon Serena Williams, whose card commanded $266,400.

Clark’s College Basketball Resume

Clark’s ascent in the college basketball world has been meteoric. A unanimous first-team All-American by her sophomore year, she became the first women’s player to lead Division I in both points and assists in a single season.

Her profile has been further elevated through a range of endorsement deals and partnerships, including an agreement with trading card giant Topps for the production of her official licensed trading card. This partnership, along with others with major brands such as Gatorade, State Farm, Buick, Nike, and H&R Block, has solidified Clark as a standout figure in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era of college sports.

Nobody Surprised by Interest in Caitlin Clark at Iowa

Tom Kakert, a reporter on Iowa athletics for 20 years, isn’t surprised by the intense interest Clark’s card has generated.

“Everything Caitlin Clark touches from a product standpoint turns to gold and generates a ton of excitement,” Kakert said.

Her marketability extends beyond the collegiate arena. Clark’s social media following, exceeding 1.1 million amplifies her reach and appeal.

Caitlin Clark’s recent card sale is a striking illustration of her remarkable impact on sports and culture. As she continues to amass accolades and break records, both on and off the court, Caitlin Clark is a burgeoning icon in the world of sports.