Could Dwight Howard Make an NBA Comeback After Lawsuit Dismissal?

With the recent dismissal of a civil lawsuit that accused former NBA star Dwight Howard of sexual assault and battery, speculation is mounting about the possibility of the veteran center making a return to the NBA. The legal case, which had been a significant distraction for Howard, was officially dismissed earlier this week, potentially opening the door for a late-career comeback.

The lawsuit’s dismissal was first reported by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, who noted that the case was dropped in a Georgia county court on Monday. The lawsuit, originally filed by Stephen Harper in July 2023, alleged that Howard had committed sexual assault, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress during an encounter at Howard’s residence in July 2021.

With Harper dismissing the case with prejudice, he forfeited the right to refile the lawsuit on the same grounds in the future, effectively closing the chapter on this legal battle.

A civil lawsuit alleging Dwight Howard of s*xual assault and battery has been dropped. The former NBA All-Star has denied the allegations and said in an October filing that he and the accuser, engaged in "consensual s*xual activity." pic.twitter.com/fQXA56isPG — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) August 22, 2024

Throughout the legal proceedings, Howard maintained his innocence, insisting that the encounter was consensual. His legal team aggressively defended him, and the lawsuit’s dismissal without any financial settlement or criminal charges could be seen as a vindication for Howard. This resolution allows the 38-year-old center to shift his focus back to basketball, and speculation about a potential NBA return has naturally followed.

Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, after which he took his talents overseas. While his NBA era seemed to be winding down, Howard has consistently expressed a desire to continue playing at a high level. Even during his time overseas, Howard remained in excellent physical condition, showcasing that he still has the athleticism and skills that made him one of the most dominant big men of his era.

“We talk about it so much man, I hate even bringing it up because it’s more so it’s like when somebody agitates you like, ‘All right, man, it’s enough.’ But man, I’m grateful. I do want to make it back to the NBA.. I can still play,” Howard said in an interview with Complex last year.

Given the circumstances, an NBA comeback for Howard isn’t out of the question. Several factors could work in his favor:

1. NBA Teams in Need of Veteran Presence: Many NBA teams could benefit from the experience and leadership that Howard brings. His knowledge of the game, combined with his defensive skills, could be valuable for teams looking to bolster their frontcourt depth. Howard’s ability to rebound and protect the rim remains strong, attributes that are always in demand in the league.

2. Injuries and Midseason Acquisitions: As the NBA season progresses, injuries and other factors often lead teams to look for experienced players who can contribute immediately. Howard’s familiarity with different roles—whether as a starter or coming off the bench—makes him a versatile option. His ability to adapt and his willingness to embrace whatever role is necessary could make him an attractive midseason acquisition.

3. Motivation to Prove Himself: Howard’s competitive spirit has never been in question. With the legal distraction behind him, he may be more motivated than ever to prove that he can still compete at the highest level. The prospect of returning to the NBA and ending his career on his own terms could be a powerful incentive for Howard to give it one more shot.

4. Previous Success in the NBA: Howard’s career achievements speak for themselves. As an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, he has a legacy that many current players can only dream of. His experience in high-pressure situations, including deep playoff runs and an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, could make him a valuable asset for a team with championship aspirations.

While there is no official word yet on whether Howard is actively pursuing an NBA return, the dismissal of the lawsuit certainly removes a significant obstacle. The timing could be fortuitous for both Howard and any NBA team looking to add a seasoned veteran with a proven track record.

For now, the basketball world will watch closely to see if Howard’s next move brings him back to the league where he made his name. With the legal issues behind him, the door is open for a potential NBA return, and fans may yet see Dwight Howard donning an NBA jersey once more.