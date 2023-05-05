Headlines
Dallas’ Luka Doncic to pay for funerals from Belgrade shooting
On Wednesday, eight people were killed and 13 more were injured in a mass shooting in Belgrade, Serbia. It was the second mass shooting killing in Serbia within the last two days. After hearing the devastating news, NBA superstar Luka Doncic acted quickly. He’s already said he will cover the funeral services and grief counseling for those affected.
This tragic shooting came just days after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight of his classmates and a security guard. Mavericks’ superstar Luka Donic has deep ties to Serbia’s capital region. His father Sasha is a native of Serbia. Donic also has a grandmother, aunt, uncle, and teenage cousin who live in the area.
The four-time all-star is a native of Slovenia. He’s expected to welcome the involvement of other NBA players with Balkan roots.
Belgrade, I support and stand with you all during this difficult time. Through @LD77Foundation I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School.
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) May 4, 2023
Luka Doncic is here to assist the people of Serbia who were affected by this mass shooting
Mass shootings are extremely rare in Serbia. Two shootings within days of each other have sent shockwaves throughout their nation, making people worried. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has already vowed to make a commitment to short-term aid after the mass shooting. He will also participate in whatever long-term assistance is needed after Wednesday’s violence.
Dallas’ all-star had this statement to say about the news of the tragic mass shooting in Serbia.
“Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.” – Luka Doncic
A 13-year-old boy has since been arrested after being connected to the shooting, along with his parents. The good news is that they have arrested a suspect after a second shooting happened 37 miles south of Belgrade. A tragic time for Serbia, but Luka Doncic is committed to helping out however he can.
- NBA analyst Jay Williams calls out Lakers’ Anthony Davis for his lack of consistency
- James Harden defends the Sixers’ Game 2 performance even though they made unwanted NBA Playoff history by losing by 34 points
- Former NBA player and excecutive Lance Blanks passed away at age 56; cause of death yet unknown
- How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- Dallas’ Luka Doncic to pay for funerals from Belgrade shooting
-
Main Page 7 days ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson says he stopped watching the NBA ever since it turned too political back in 2020
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Drake, Future, French Montana and Others Slide into Angel Reese’s DMs After LSU National Championship Win
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Jimmy Butler’s Historic Performance Propels Heat to a 3-1 Lead