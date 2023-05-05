Home » news » Dallas Luka Doncic To Pay For Funerals From Belgrade Shooting

Dallas’ Luka Doncic to pay for funerals from Belgrade shooting

On Wednesday, eight people were killed and 13 more were injured in a mass shooting in Belgrade, Serbia. It was the second mass shooting killing in Serbia within the last two days. After hearing the devastating news, NBA superstar Luka Doncic acted quickly. He’s already said he will cover the funeral services and grief counseling for those affected. 

This tragic shooting came just days after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight of his classmates and a security guard. Mavericks’ superstar Luka Donic has deep ties to Serbia’s capital region. His father Sasha is a native of Serbia. Donic also has a grandmother, aunt, uncle, and teenage cousin who live in the area.

The four-time all-star is a native of Slovenia. He’s expected to welcome the involvement of other NBA players with Balkan roots.

Luka Doncic is here to assist the people of Serbia who were affected by this mass shooting

Mass shootings are extremely rare in Serbia. Two shootings within days of each other have sent shockwaves throughout their nation, making people worried. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has already vowed to make a commitment to short-term aid after the mass shooting. He will also participate in whatever long-term assistance is needed after Wednesday’s violence.

Dallas’ all-star had this statement to say about the news of the tragic mass shooting in Serbia.

“Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.” – Luka Doncic

A 13-year-old boy has since been arrested after being connected to the shooting, along with his parents. The good news is that they have arrested a suspect after a second shooting happened 37 miles south of Belgrade. A tragic time for Serbia, but Luka Doncic is committed to helping out however he can.

