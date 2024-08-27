Maybe at some point, we all thought Damian Lillard would stay loyal to the Trail Blazers, as the superstar had played his first 11 NBA seasons in Oregon. However, after campaign and campaign of failing to build a title-contending franchise, he chose to continue his career in Milwaukee last year alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nevertheless, in a recent interview former NBA player Jeff Teague’s Club 520 podcast, the Bucks guard revealed that he believes the Portland squad would’ve eventually conquered a league title if they hadn’t traded out one specific player.

The 34-year-old All-Star said things would’ve been different if LaMarcus Aldridge remained with them and not signed a free agent deal with the Spurs in 2015. The closest that Dame got to the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy was a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2019, but lost to the Warriors.

“One thing I think about in my career, if he would’ve never went to San Antonio, we would’ve won (a title) at least once already,” Lillard assured on this podcast show. “I would’ve came into my own, but he was that good.”

The veteran is convinced that Aldridge’s gravitational pull made defenses create wide-open space for him to take shots, especially in pick-and-roll scenarios. “He made it way easier. Teams were really paying attention to him. Being in a pick-and-roll with him, he’s popping, he’s making every jumper.

“I’m throwing it to him on the block, they going to get him. I’m standing there by myself. My rookie year, I started every game with an elbow pull-up jumper on pick-and-roll … because they trying to get back to him,” said the Milwaukee player, who lamented seeing LaMarcus signed a four-year, $80 million deal to join San Antonio.

At the start of this week, the superstar unveiled the latest iteration of the Dame franchise with the Dame 9. “Whether you’re making headlines in clutch moments or just pulling up in style, we’ve got you,” he shared. “This shoe is built for endurance, embodying the relentless grind and dedication it takes to rise to the top. It’s for the grinders, the dreamers, and everyone ready to elevate their game. It’s always Dame Time.”

During the interview the Bucks guard also listed his current favorite five players in the NBA, three of which are European athletes

It is so refreshing when a basketball star leaves his ego behind and talks openly about the players he most respects around the NBA. During Jeff Teague’s Club 520 podcast, the veteran named an updated list of his Top 5 favorite players now competing in the league.

“I’d say right now because if we say period, there are a lot of people I can’t leave off the list,” Lillard began.”Right now, imma go Anthony Edwards. Everybody’s super high on him right now, but I like him because of his energy and his swagger. It’s authentic, and he’s got the game to go with it.”

The Milwaukee All-Star, who is considered one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, completed his list with four other stars. Out of his five favorites, he chose three Europeans, which kind of goes to show how the NBA has been growing internationally.

“So imma go Anthony Edwards, imma go Ja Morant. He got in some trouble, so I think people kind of turned off to him a little bit,” Dame continued. “I know what I’m looking at. Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Luka [Doncic], Joker (Nikola Jokic), and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. That’s my five right now.”