D’Angelo Russell breaks Nick Van Excel’s Lakers single-season 3-pointers record

D’Angelo Russell set the Los Angeles Lakers’ single-season record for most 3-pointers made, passing Nick Van Excel to make franchise history, in Friday night’s 101-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Russell now leads the Lakers franchise with 187 made 3-pointers. Van Excel is second with 183 3s made in the 1994-95 season, followed by Kobe Bryant (180 3s in 2005-06), Van Excel again (177 3s in 1996-97), and Chucky Atkins (176 3s in 2004-05).


Russell entered having made a career-best 42.4% from deep this season and hit four of 10. Of course, he hit his 184th 3-pointer midway through the first quarter.

“It just feels good to be a part of, like I said, one of these type of deals. And this franchise is one of the most prestigious,” Russell said. “So to have my name just to be a part of it, more than grateful, blessed beyond measures. Just want to keep continuing to shatter it if I can and make it really hard for the next person.”

The 2019 All-Star guard amassed 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of action.

D’Angelo Russell joins three NBA players for single-season 3-pointers record with multiple franchises

For the season, Russell has made 187 3-pointers on 442 attempts. In 2018-19, he set the Brooklyn Nets‘ single-season record for 3-pointers made with a career-high 234 3s.

Furthermore, Russell now has the single-season record in 3-pointers with both the Nets and Lakers.

He is just one of four players to have the single-season record for 3s with multiple franchises – joining Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers), and Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers).


Through 65 games (58 starts) this season, Russell is averaging 18 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 32.1 minutes per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor, a career-best 42.3% from 3-point range, and 80.9% at the foul line.

Additionally, the nine-year veteran sits 16th in assists (412) and 14th in 3-pointers (187) this season.

Since there are still 12 games left of the regular season, Russell still has time to reach the 200 3s-mark.

The Lakers host Indiana on Sunday night.

