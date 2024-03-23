D’Angelo Russell set the Los Angeles Lakers’ single-season record for most 3-pointers made, passing Nick Van Excel to make franchise history, in Friday night’s 101-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Russell now leads the Lakers franchise with 187 made 3-pointers. Van Excel is second with 183 3s made in the 1994-95 season, followed by Kobe Bryant (180 3s in 2005-06), Van Excel again (177 3s in 1996-97), and Chucky Atkins (176 3s in 2004-05).

Bird’s eye view of DLo’s record-breaking shot 👀 pic.twitter.com/BrggYBK6xR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 23, 2024



Russell entered having made a career-best 42.4% from deep this season and hit four of 10. Of course, he hit his 184th 3-pointer midway through the first quarter.

“It just feels good to be a part of, like I said, one of these type of deals. And this franchise is one of the most prestigious,” Russell said. “So to have my name just to be a part of it, more than grateful, blessed beyond measures. Just want to keep continuing to shatter it if I can and make it really hard for the next person.”

The 2019 All-Star guard amassed 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of action.

D’Angelo Russell joins three NBA players for single-season 3-pointers record with multiple franchises

For the season, Russell has made 187 3-pointers on 442 attempts. In 2018-19, he set the Brooklyn Nets‘ single-season record for 3-pointers made with a career-high 234 3s.

Furthermore, Russell now has the single-season record in 3-pointers with both the Nets and Lakers.

He is just one of four players to have the single-season record for 3s with multiple franchises – joining Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers), and Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers).

D’Angelo Russell: “This franchise is one of the most prestigious, so to have my name just to be a part of it, I’m more than grateful.” pic.twitter.com/UqOGxJizC6 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 23, 2024



Through 65 games (58 starts) this season, Russell is averaging 18 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 32.1 minutes per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor, a career-best 42.3% from 3-point range, and 80.9% at the foul line.

Additionally, the nine-year veteran sits 16th in assists (412) and 14th in 3-pointers (187) this season.

Since there are still 12 games left of the regular season, Russell still has time to reach the 200 3s-mark.

The Lakers host Indiana on Sunday night.