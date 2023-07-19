The NBA announced today that the Cavaliers will be playing their first-ever game in Europe, as they clash with the Brooklyn Nets in this next Paris matchup. This 2024, Cleveland’s star players like All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will face New York’s Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons on French soil.

It will be quite the spectacle for fans in France, as the Cavaliers did not only just conquer the Summer League tournament, they are also a championship-winning franchise, and made four consecutive NBA Final appearances from 2015 to 2018.

Pierre Rabadan, the Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of Sports and Olympic Games, shared his excitement for this new official NBA contest.

“The City of Paris is delighted to host another thrilling NBA regular-season game and extend a warm welcome to two remarkable teams, the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” he stated. “Our love and passion for the sport of basketball drive us to provide an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. Paris has always been a special place for basketball and continues to be, as its rich culture steadily thrives and spreads within the city.”

NBA PARIS GAME 2024 🇫🇷🏀 🔴 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 🆚 BROOKLYN NETS ⚫️ ÇA VOUS CHAUFFE ? 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/t5hYDD6X8j — First Team (@FirstTeam101) July 19, 2023

The Paris Game will de aired live on beIN SPORTS and NBA League Pass, with a reach for fans in more than 200 countries around the world. The league’s Deputy Comissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum shares how the Paris games have become a must-see for European fans.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the live NBA experience back to Paris with two exciting teams in the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This game has become a destination for our passionate fans across Europe and will build on the incredible momentum around basketball and the NBA in France and throughout the region,” he expressed.

Tickets for The NBA Paris Game 2024 will go on sale at a date yet to be announced. For now, a roster of brands have confirmed their participation, ranging from Foot Locker, Nike and Tissot.

This is the first time the Cavaliers ever travel to compete officially in Europe

As the Cavaliers prepare to embark on a European voyage for the first time, the team’s President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman explains what an honor it means for the club.

“We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris. This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime. We also recognize the universal appeal basketball inspires and we take great pride in our stewardship of the game,” he said.

As for Sean Marks, the Nets General Manager, believes this is yet another great opportunity given by the league to reconnect with fans overseas.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in The NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage,” he shared. “Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris’s rich culture off the court.”