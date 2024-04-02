Devin Booker just loves playing against the Pelicans, as he recently dropped another 50+ point game against them this season. This Monday evening, he hit 52, which was the eighth time he’s ever scored as many points and three of those have come consecutively against the New Orleans squad.

He’s now become one of the two players alongside Wilt Chamberlain to ever score 50 or more points against the same rival in three straight contests. After the match, he thanked all his extended family who travelled to support him in last night’s game in Louisiana.

“Shoutout my family in the house,” the guard said postgame. “My high school, Moss Point in Mississippi, it’s about an hour and a half, hour and 45 away, so I have a lot of family here. They’ve been showing up and showing out since my rookie year. Over 50-100 people here, so always have to put on something special for them.”

The Phoenix star ended the night with a career-high 8 three-pointers, alongside 9 assists to contribute to his team’s 124-111 win against the Pelicans. His coach Frank Vogel recognised just how inspired Booker was at the Smoothie King Center.

“He just really has a comfort zone here,” he expressed. “I know there’s all kinds of stats about what has and hasn’t been done, but to see a guy go for 50 three straight times against a single opponent … it just shows what kind of special player he is. I mean, it’s really unbelievable the type of performance he had tonight, but the fact that he’s done it three times in a row is just incredible.”

The last time he produced such stats against New Orleans was also a 52-point display during their teams only other meeting this campaign on January 19, back when the Suns won 123 to 109. The first one was back on December 17, 2022, when he hit 58 points.

These three games now mean that Devin is averaging 54 points on 62% shooting against his favourite opponents. He also had a season-high with 37 points in the first half this Monday night, and now has the most quarters with 20+ points of any NBA player since the 2016/17 season.

The Phoenix star is now averaging the sixth-most points in the NBA this year with 27.4 across 61 games

Before starting last night’s match, the 27-year-old was shooting 18-of-64 from beyond the arc in his last 10 outings since he returned from an ankle injury. This Monday in New Orleans, he started off with 5 three-pointers just in the first quarter.

“I’ve been in stretches like that plenty of times,” the superstar told the press after the contest. “Usually when it counts, it’s time to make them.”

His coach has extreme confidence in his pupil, who is now the sixth-most prolific scorer in the league with averages of 27.4 points per match over 61 games. The Suns guard only needs to play 5 more games to qualify for All-NBA awards.

“He was in attack mode in every way,” Vogel shared. “If there was space at the 3-point line, he was looking to rise up. And if there was an avenue to the lane, he was ducking his head and getting to the rim, getting to the free-throw line. He was doing it in all ways.”