Devin Booker says no other can provide what injured Chris Paul brings to the Suns, but guarantees Cameron Payne will step in

It has finally been confirmed that Chris Paul will be out for about a week as he recovers fully from his left groin pains, while Phoenix competes against Denver for a place in the Western Conference’s Finals. As Game 3 is coming up, the team has announced that Cameron Payne will take his place.

His teammate Devin Booker knows how special the point guard’s contribution to the squad is, but is confident that his replacement has been getting prepared for this moment as the next semifinal clash will be again this Friday at Footprint Center (10pm ET).

"Only time can tell. We're obviously game planning for it now. You can't replace what Chris brings. He'll still be there being a leader, being vocal, but the things he does on the court, we're just going to have to find other ways." Devin Booker on Chris Paul (groin) #Suns pic.twitter.com/aJzOyLnklT — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) May 3, 2023

In spite of the bad news surrounding Paul’s recovery, their coach Monty Williams remains confident he’ll be back sooner than later.

“Gratefully, he didn’t tear it or something like that where he’s done for the season,” the trainer said. “You always have to look at the bright side of tough situations and tough breaks. I’m optimistic just because I believe in a number of things: the medical staff, [and] Chris fights his tail off to get back. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Even though the odds are in favour of the Nuggets, as 92.6% of the time the team who’s leading 2-0 eventually takes the series, their opponents from Arizona aren’t paying any attention to it. Coach Williams says that with a motivated Booker and co-star Kevin Durant, they’ll be able to overcome the series.

“We wouldn’t be here today if we didn’t have Book in those moments letting everybody know before I even come into the room what we’re capable of doing,” he assured.

“I can do a better job of putting more scorers on the floor and living with whatever warts may come with that just to free [Booker and Durant] up so they don’t have to do it every single time down the floor,” Williams added.

As Paul didn’t participate in Wednesday’s workout, coach told Payne “to be ready”

“Honestly man, I’ve got so much energy to go out there and play,” Payne said. “I’m geeked to be playing, honestly. I’m just ready to go.”

The last time he replaced his teammate in the postseason, he shot 50% of his overall attempts, averaging 20 points and 9 assists as the Suns won the first two games of the West’s Finals against the Clippers.

“If anybody can get their foot in the paint, the defense always will converge because the ball scores,” he said. “The recipe [is to] try to converge them and get some good open looks. I feel like the pace kind of generates more shots, kind of [doesn’t] let them set their defense up. I feel like when they’re playing kind of in scramble mode, it kind of helps us out.

“They’re kind of doing that to us, making us scramble. It’s kind of like they’re doing the things that we want to do. Pace kind of helps us get free shots, get [Kevin Durant] open shots, get Book open looks, [and] makes [Denver center Nikola] Jokic run when we’re fast.”

The thing is, Payne isn’t the only Phoenix athlete expected to take more responsibility into Game 3, as newcomers like Terrence Ross and TJ Warren will need to contribute. The only problem is that since they were traded in this past February, players like Ross haven’t even played 10 minutes for the Suns in these playoffs.

According to coach Williams, Paul’s status remains a “day-to-day situation,” as for now he’s only been officially ruled out for Game 3.