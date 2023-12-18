Dillon Brooks wants to beat Memphis always to prove ’they made a little mistake’ by letting him go

New Rockets star Dillon Brooks played the Grizzlies for the third time this season and even dropped the winning three-pointer that helped secure a 103-96 win for the Texan side. Once the game was over, the guard shared his feelings over competing against his former team and said they made a mistake by letting him go this summer.

“I don’t wanna lose to Memphis ever in my career,” the 27-year-old said. “Regardless of how we get it. If I go get 20 or if I have 0 points, I wanna win every single time we play Memphis. Just to let ’em know that they made a little mistake.”

At least two months into the campaign, the Houston squad has already beat Memphis three times this season. However, during great part of the match, it seemed the Grizzlies would win the contest as they held a 17-point lead in the first half.

Dillon Brooks got emotional watching the Grizzlies tribute video for him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/8EUlzEKrq7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2023

The Rockets guard posted 24 points in the second half and ended Friday’s game with 26 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. According to Brooks, he will always cherish his years playing for Memphis, despite the fact that he feels unhappy over how his former club used him as a scapegoat after his constant antics on NBA courts.

“What I didn’t like about Memphis was they allowed that so they can get out of the woodwork, and then I’m the scapegoat of it all,” Dillon shared. “That’s what I didn’t appreciate. And then ultimately they’ll come to me on the low, as men, one on one and tell me something, but then not defend me when everything went down.”

After he hit the last-minute dagger that secured the Rockets triumph, he bluntly described this as the reasons why the Texan franchise vouched for him this offseason.“That’s why they paid me 4 for $80 million,” he said.

Houston was first mocked by fans for giving Dillon “The Villain” such a great deal in free agency, but now it seems clearer why the team invested in him. Brooks has been averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per match so far.

Desmond Bane reveals the ‘trash talk’ exchanged between him and Brooks during his team’s defeat

At one point during the game, it seemed as if former teammates Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks were angry at each other, as they heavily trash talked play after play. Even though the league gave the Grizzlies forward a technical foul for their banter, the player revealed they are good friends.

“It’s me and Dillon,” Bane explained. “I think if the refs know it’s just competitive nature, nothing crazy was said. I don’t think it warranted a technical foul. That’s just kind of the officiating these days.”

Dillon also shared his thoughts on the matter, explaining how both players were just being competitive toward one another and this usually brings out the best of them.

“I can’t dribble,” said the Rockets star. “That I was complicating and that I should have blown right by him. It’s just friendly competition, and that’s been my rook for a long time. I’m glad the way he’s growing.”