Dillon Brooks welcomes more NBA players to compete with Canada during Paris Olympics

After Canada’s historic third place over the United States in last year’s FIBA World Cup, they’ve qualified directly for the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to player Dillon Brooks, he believes the more NBA athletes want to contribute to the Canadian cause, the merrier.

After an 88-year drought without medals, the North American nation finally returned to the world’s podium in basketball. Now they share the challenge of extending their momentum and achieve success at this summer’s Olympic Games in France.

The Houston guard believes their country’s honor is at stake. “When you come and play for your country it’s all about the pride, it’s not about the money it’s not about anything else except pride and representing your country,” he said last week. “They’ve played with Team Canada before and we need to get better.”

TCL Player of the Game Dillon Brooks set a new points record in a medal game to tow third-place Canada to their first-ever medal 👏 📊 39 PTS | 5 AST | 4 REB | 7 3PM | 42 EFF#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada 🇨🇦 | #InspireGreatness pic.twitter.com/Og5wWPyHEG — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023

Brooks is one of the core of 14 players who have committed to this Olympic cycle, but he believes there are more Canadian players out there. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the team or whatever, we just to get better and to be ready,” he expressed.

Back in September, Brooks led his team when they beat the United States in an exciting 127-118 overtime victory to earn the World Cup bronze, as he dropped 39 points that night. Canada missed several key stars like Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins and Andrew Nembhard.

The Rockets defender would be happy to add those three players and change history together, as their country hasn’t won an Olympic basketball medal since earning silver at the 1936 Berlin Games. “I said this after we won the bronze that it doesn’t matter, we gotta re-up. We gotta get better,” Brooks expressed. “So add Jamal, add in Nembhard, add in Wiggins. That’s going to make our team better. Those guys are selfless players.”

Dillon’s impressive 39 points set the single-contest scoring record for a Canadian athlete at the World Cup, but he hopes his mark doesn’t stand. “I hope someone does break it in a gold-medal game,” he assured. “Feels good. I just played hard, we played for each other. I had it going and we just kept finding each other.”

Murray hopes to participate in this summer’s Olympic Games and says he’s changed his game style this season

After Jamal Murray conquered Denver’s first-ever NBA title back in June, his body needed some rest. Despite his commitment to compete in the FIBA World Cup with Canada, he wasn’t feeling 100% and decided to recover during the summer.

This campaign, the reigning champion is averaging a career-high 6.6 assists per match with the Nuggets, and recently handed out 12 during their 125-119 win over the Raptors at the start of the week. However, he says he’s actually trying to pass the ball less.

“Honestly, it’s just being more aggressive to score,” Murray admitted. “It’s not looking for the pass first. When I put pressure on the rim or on the three or with pace I think it makes the defence react to me first. And I got (MVP candidate Nikola Jokic) on my team, so my job is a little easier.”

If everything goes as planned, the NBA star will join the Canadian roster right after the playoffs come to an end, and will hopefully do so alongside Nembhard and Wiggins.