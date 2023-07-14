Doc Rivers reveals he’s ‘gonna enjoy life’ as he remains uncertain over his NBA-coaching career

TMZ recently found Doc Rivers walking in the streets of Los Angeles and asked him about his future. The former Sixers coach revealed he has no idea if he’s to return to an NBA sideline any time soon.

The 61-year-old made it clear that for now he wants to concentrate on living his recently-cleared schedule to the fullest.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Rivers said as he was approached on the streets. “I’m just gonna enjoy life.”

The coach, who led the Celtics to their last NBA championship back in 2008, was discharged by the Philadelphia squad two months ago after failing to reach the Finals. He registered a 154-82 record after three campaigns guiding the Sixers roster.

Recently, he reminisced about his last years working with the Boston franchise with veteran superstar Kevin Garnett in his team. The succesful coach told some stories that revealed his player’s next-level leadership.

“He didn’t like to do it in front of everybody, so he would bring some of the young guys in my office,” Rivers told of Garnett some years ago, as he was already in his ninth year as an NBA head coach . “One day, he brought them in, he had a tailor. The other day, they had a money manager.

“There was another time he brought them in, he just wanted to talk to them because he didn’t think they had the right attitude. The year after we won it, he brought them in. He basically gave them the [speech about] ‘you haven’t earned anything, we earned the title, you have to earn your own.'”

Garnett played six seasons with the Celtics and had the chance to form an All-Star quality Big 3 alongside Ray Allen and Paul Pierce.

Both Flip Saunders and Rivers agree that Garnett was not only an amazing player, but also a great person outside of the basketball court

Rivers and Flip Saunders were two coaches who had the opportunity to enjoy Garnett is the last years of his career, and lament the fact that both fans and press won’t ever get to see his true colors.

“He clearly hasn’t let any of you guys in. And it’s too bad, in my opinion, that you don’t get to know the real Kevin because he’s terrific,” Rivers shared. “He’s actually very funny, but he’s very serious about basketball. He looks at it as a job and a very serious job and there’s not a lot of guys who do this.”

Saunders was another very important coach in his career, as he received KG back in Minnesota after his spell with the Nets. Some years ago he admitted that he was exactly the same player after all those years.

“He’s the same player,” the trainer said of his former star. “He’s always been very vocal, ever since he’s been 19, 20 years old. I don’t think there’s any difference in how he goes about [his business], whether it’s talking on the floor to players, whether it’s talking on the bench, whether it’s talking in the locker room, he’s always been a pretty cerebral player along those lines.”