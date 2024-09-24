Doctor explains why Michael Jordan’s eyes look yellow in new viral photo

Last week, Michael Jordan appeared publicly for European’s soccer Champions League opener in France, where AS Monaco received the all-mighty Barcelona. The NBA legend was captured by both fans and the media with photos and videos, documenting his rare appearance. However, there was one small detail that really caught people’s attention.

As it has been mentioned before, especially since Netflix’s The Last Dance came to light, the Bulls icon’s eyes have a very strong yellow pigmentation. The 61-year-old, who earned six NBA titles, seems to be in deteriorating health.

As the photographs of his sight started to flood the internet, fans from all over began to express their preoccupation over his situation, which seems to be getting worse. However, a Physician attended their doubts on Reddit and decided to set the record straight.

Damn, is Michael Jordan getting worse? His eyes are looking really yellow 😳 pic.twitter.com/RqFPvP2hzS — Zo 🌶️🔥 (@ZoSpicyDubs) September 21, 2024

The doctor wrote, “His eyes are ‘anicteric’ (meaning, not jaundiced). His eyes are what we call as having a ‘dirty’ or ‘muddy’ sclera. It may appear yellow to the untrained eye, but in an outright jaundiced eye, the distribution of the yellowish color is very homogenous.

“In Michael’s eyes in the Last Dance, not only did I not see much yellow, but there were significant ‘splotches’ and areas that remained white. So there – no big deal. A ‘muddy’ sclera is a normal variation that’s commonly associated with aging.”

Another health professional called Robin Pene, also addressed people’s worries on his own online blog, to calm the mob. “As long as he gets them checked from time to time, the NBA great’s eyes are safe and sound,” he confirmed. “Pigmented lesions are areas of abnormal coloration that are familiar to anyone with moles or age spots, and a few different types can occur in the conjunctiva.”

The Hall of Famer, who is considered by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time, has tried his best to remain outside of the public scope throughout the years. People’s recent reaction to his health is just another example of how fans overreact to anything he does.

Jordan was finally able to sell his famous Chicago estate this month, which had been on the market for over a decade and will go for almost $15 million

Bulls legend Michael Jordan has been trying to sell his his nine-bedroom, 19.5-bath mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, for $14.855 million, according to Realtor.com. This was the mansion in which the Hall of Famer lived during the prime of his career with Chicago.

After sitting on the market for 12 years, the 56,000-square-foot estate is still listed as contingent, which means the potential buyer and Jordan have a deal, but it’s contingent upon several conditions being met. The six-time Finals MVP originally put the enormous property up for sale in 2012 with an asking price of $29 million, but then lowered that sum to $16 million just one year later.

By 2015, the list price dropped to $14.855 million, in honor of his famous No. 23 jersey number, and has remained at this price since then. Built almost 30 years ago, the mansion features a No. 23 gate, a cigar room, a library, an indoor gym, a weight room, and a full-sized basketball court. The seven-acre lot also has a circular infinity pool, a putting green, and a tennis court.

Whoever is the individual that will be paying the house, must know that it will come with a ridiculous property tax bill. Lake County records show that the estate had a $137,208 property tax bill in the 2023 tax year.