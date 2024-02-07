One of the top stories of the season in the Cleveland camp has been about Donovan Mitchell‘s potential contract extension this summer. While many suggest that amid the Cavaliers’ impressive form, he’s staying put, an NBA insider believes he won’t make that decision until the end of the campaign.

Renowned reporter Shams Charania explained recently why the superstar is obsessed with winning, and will only remain in Ohio if his squad truly contends for the championship this year.

“My sense on Donovan Mitchell right now is that he’s fully focused on this season,” he said on 92.3 with Anthony Lima. “And trying to go as deep in the playoffs as possible with this roster. I think everything kind of takes care of itself in a lot of ways just based on results, based on the team, based on how they’re doing camaraderie wise.”

DONOVAN MITCHELL WITH THE SELF LOB 😤pic.twitter.com/j99DE9bHaV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2024

Rumors suggest that Mitchell hopes to someday play back home with the Knicks, and would consider heading off to New York if he suffers another disappointing season with the Cavaliers.

“Obviously everyone talks about New York, everyone talks about Brooklyn,” Charania acknowledged. “Those are the two when you talk to people around the league. But New York has Jalen Brunson. They’ve got Julius Randle. We know from a ball dominant perspective those are the two guys. Can you slide Donovan Mitchell in there?”

It has grown a custom inside the NBA where star players weigh their options based on their results during their current team. The good news for Cleveland fans is that the 27-year-old is playing some of the best basketball of his career and the squad is positioned as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“The one consistent thing I’ve heard around Donovan Mitchell all year is he wants to win. I think there’s a level of pride, a level of legacy that he wants to build for himself. And he knows that winning and winning big is at the crux of that. That will all take care of itself based on how the Cavs perform in the playoffs,” Shams insisted.

Despite long injury list, the Cavaliers are the NBA-best since December 16 with 19-4 record

If we were to monitor Donovan’s sentiment towards his team, we would say he’s extremely proud of their recent run. Despite being back against the wall and plagued by injuries, the Cleveland club has won 14 out of their last 15 games and are the league’s best squad since December 16.

Following the Cavaliers 136-110 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the All-Star confronted the press. “It’s crazy,” Mitchell said. “No disrespect to a lot of you, but a lot of y’all weren’t here when we were down and out.”

“Everybody’s risen to the occasion when their number has been called,” the 27-year-old expressed with the utmost respect for his teammates. “For us, we’ve seen it in training camp. We saw it during summer workouts. The biggest thing that was just trying to find it together as a group.”

With a 14-1 mark since the start of 2024, the Cavaliers will play their next three games on the road starting in Washington on Wednesday. The Ohio franchise has now jumped ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 position in the Eastern Conference.