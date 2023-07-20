Donte DiVincenzo sheds light on main differences between Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Both very powerful leaders’

There are very few players who can say they’ve shared the floor with superstars Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Donte DiVincenzo is one of them. The guard has worn the Bucks and Warriors jerseys in his still young NBA career, and he believes both players have different leadership qualities.

The 26-year-old, who just signed with the New York Knicks, sheds some light on the main differences and similarities between the former league MVPs.

“They’re both very powerful leaders, and I think the word powerful is completely different,” DiVincenzo explained. “Giannis on the court will run through a brick wall and can lead by example.

“When Steph talks, it’s very impactful. He also leads by example. He’s just a great human being, both are, but are just totally different personalities.”

Curry also had some praise to share for the guard as he’s heading to a new adventure in Manhattan:

"He's all about winning and he plays way beyond his years. He's good on both sides of the ball, he can play-make better than most people probably realize." Steph Curry on Donte DiVincenzo.

Donte is changing the West Coast for the East Coast, as he recently signed a four-year contract worth $50 million with the Knicks at the start of the month. The former Warriors player is expected to perform on both sides of the floor, as he’s mostly known for his expert three-point shooting and his ability to steal the ball.

Many are excited to see him share the court again with former Vilanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Phil Booth, another ex-college teammate, remembers the great connection between them and is sure they will produce an impact together in New York.

“Just how Josh was for the Knicks [last season], I think Donte is going to bring that same spark. I think he’ll fit right into what the Knicks want,” Booth said recently. “Bringing energy, playing defense, playing tough, he’ll fit what the Knicks want to do.”

Steve Kerr guarantees that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is going to love Donte

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was interviewed last week by the New York Post, as he explained why it should be easy for the guard to fit into a new role in the Knicks basketball culture.

Check out some of his best highlights from his last season with the Golden State squad:

“His competitiveness is going to fit right in,” his former trainer guaranteed. “The Knicks really struck me as a competitive group last year.”

Kerr went all the way to say that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau will be delighted to count on his new shooting guard for the next season, mostly due to his 94-feet mentality.

“Tom’s going to love him because Donte is a grinder. He’s gritty and he plays hard every possession. Tom is going to love that,” the Bay Area trainer insisted.