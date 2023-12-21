Dorian Finney-Smith reunites with father after 28 years in prison: ‘The hug lasted longer than I thought’

We are all expecting Dorian Finney-Smith to have the best Christmas ever, as he recently received the gift of a lifetime. The Nets star was granted a one-day leave to travel to Virginia and meet his father, Elbert Smith, who was released from prison after 28 years, 9 months and 10 days incarcerated.

Before Wednesday’s clash between Brooklyn and New York, the player attended the press and talked about all the emotions that were running through him at that moment.

“Last 48 hours it’s been exciting, long, just because they didn’t give us a specific time, they just gave us a specific date,” he said before the game at Barclays Center. “It was a long ass four hours just waiting on them to give you that phone call to tell you he’s ready. It was exciting, though. He gets to watch the first game [tonight] in the house without having to share the TV with anyone else. It’s fun.”

Dorian Finney-Smith has been reunited with his father after almost 30 years in prison, per @townbrad. 💙 Finney-Smith’s former team, the Mavericks helped secure his father’s release and was granted parole in July. pic.twitter.com/yFgKVTiUwn — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 20, 2023

His father was a Navy veteran who was honorably discharged and before going to jail he had already been arrested for distribution of cocaine. However, on January 25 of 1995 things took a turn for the worse.

Smith was part of a fatal incident and was then convicted by a jury for second-degree murder. He was sentenced to prison for 44 years. Today, he’s staying at the Finney-Smith home in Virginia, the same one he bought for his mother and ex-wife some years ago.

“It was amazing,” the player expressed. “Just me trying to feel him out. I had to touch his arms, shoulders, just to get a feel for him. I hadn’t touched him or remember ever touching him. It was emotional. The hug lasted for longer than I probably thought.”

Finney-Smith remained in communication with his dad during his sentence, but didn’t form a strong connection with him until the player had his first child during his junior year of high school.

“When I had a baby I started talking to him a lot more,” he recalled. “My girl, how tight her family is with her dad and her grandad, I just wanted that for my kids. Just made me want to reach out and start asking questions. We got closer once I started having kids. … I had someone to talk to. I felt like he couldn’t judge me, and he still knew everyone around me. He was someone I could vent to. I knew he wasn’t gonna judge me, because who was he to judge?”

The veteran forward is extremely grateful with his team for supporting his wish to reconnect with his father

After traveling to Virginia to spend time with his dad, Finney-Smith returned to the team Tuesday night. The 30-year-old, who spent almost seven years wearing the Mavericks jersey, praised Brooklyn’s organization.

“I’m just happy to be in this situation where I get to play the game I love,” he said. “[It] helped me build relationships where I can meet people who can help me with my situation.”

His coach Jacque Vaughn also addressed the franchise’s interest in keeping their players happy and motivated throughout the campaign. “Definitely as an organization we were very supportive of [Finney-Smith] flying back and being there for that special day,” the trainer said. “You never know what guys are dealing with when they’re playing on the floor. …

“You talk about the ultimate Christmas gift, for [Finney-Smith’s] kids to be there as well, pretty touching this time of year, when you try to hone in on the things that make life simple and uncomplicated, his family and being able to appreciate that.”