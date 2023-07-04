Draymond Green shares his take on what Chris Paul brings to the Warriors: ‘CP adds another thing to the menu’

After being fierce rivals for so long, ever since Chris Paul signed for Golden State, we’ve wondered what Draymond Green thinks of having him now as a teammate. It’s taken a while to get the four-time NBA champion’s take on the matter, but it seems that he’s excited to share the court with the former Suns guard.

Green was invited to the latest “Podcast P With Paul George” show with the Clippers foward and broke down why he believes that Paul will bring more dynamic to the Warriors‘ offense.

“I think he brings a couple things,” he started. “Number one, I thought last year — and Steph said this in his press conference — we ran out of variety. And what I mean about variety is, in a team, you need to have a variety. Our team last year didn’t have a variety of ways to score and I think CP adds another thing to the menu to address the topic of a variety of ways to score.

“CP plays totally different than Steph, totally different than Klay, totally different than myself.”

Check out the full extension of his comments on the veteran point guard in the following video below:

Just last month, Golden State traded young star Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Paul, who averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists this past campaign for Phoenix, dropping 44% from field goal attempts, 37.5% from threes, and 83.1% from free throws.

Coach Steve Kerr’s expectation is to find the correct formula to start the 38-year-old alongside Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and of course, Stephen Curry.

“I also think last year, Steph and I got split up a lot. And me and Steph together, we’re dangerous,” Green added. “Our minutes got split up a bunch because our second unit couldn’t figure it out. And in turn, I got put into the second unit to help stabilize things. That’s like 15 less minutes a game we’re together.

“Well now, CP can anchor that unit and I think that is a big thing to helping unlock our team again.”

Golden State has reportedly signed 34-year-old NBA champion Cory Joseph on a one-year deal

Just as free agency started last Friday, franchises around the NBA have been kept busy and spending big money for roster moves. The Warriors, for example, seemed to have added another league champion to their squad, as Cory Joseph is signing a one-year contract in San Francisco.

The first to report on the matter was ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported the transfer after talking to the 2014-title winner’s agent.

“Free agent guard Cory Joseph has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. Joseph averaged seven points and 3.5 assists for the Pistons a season ago,” he posted this weekend.

The 34-year-old isn’t the same as he used to, but his experience makes him a perfect suitor for a backup point guard role. Last campaign he played 62 regular season matches for the Detroit Pistons, and averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Besides playing in Michigan, he has also represented other NBA clubs such as the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.