College Basketball
Duke Basketball Recruiting News: Blue Devils Top Option for Top Center Flory Bidunga
Flory Bidunga, the No. 4 overall player and the top-ranked center in the class of 2024, is considering Duke Blue Devils as a strong contender to secure his commitment. The 6-foot-9 center hailing from Kokomo, Indiana, is slated for an official visit to Duke. This visit marks a pivotal moment in his recruitment journey.
Congo Native With Huge Ceiling Looking at Duke
Bidunga’s basketball prowess is an evolving narrative. Hailing originally from Congo, his first love was soccer. His switch to basketball occurred only a few years ago, around the time he relocated to the U.S. Despite his relatively short tenure on the court, Bidunga has honed a unique skill set, often drawing comparisons to the likes of former Kentucky college basketball star, Oscar Tshiebwe. With just a few years of basketball under his belt, Bidunga’s ceiling is immense.
2024 5⭐️ Flory Bidunga (@FBidunga) will take an official visit to Duke June 20-22! pic.twitter.com/Vgh8gY5mSi
— Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) June 16, 2023
The Blue Devils are actively courting this raw talent. And while Duke’s interest in Bidunga seems genuine, it’s worth noting that they’re in a race against time. The player has expressed his intention to settle his college choice before his senior year kicks off. As of yet, an offer from the Blue Devils is still awaited, but their interest is evident.
Bidunga College Basketball Decision Imminent
In the ever-buzzing rumor mill of recruitment, speculations had been rife about Bidunga’s possible early enrollment in college. Squashing these rumors, the young athlete has confirmed his decision to stick to his original graduation class of 2024.
Bidunga’s wish-list for a college destination revolves around the concepts of comfort and opportunity. He seeks a college environment that resonates as a second home, a competent coaching staff, and a chance to showcase his talents on the court from the get-go. With this in mind, Duke could be the perfect fit.
Currently, the Blue Devils’ 2024 roster includes early commits from five-star small forward Isaiah Evans and four-star small forward Darren Harris. If the recruitment of Bidunga pans out, the addition of this five-star center could bolster Duke’s standing in the national rankings, taking them from their current 7th place position.
Jon Scheyer, the new Duke head coach and successor to Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, is working diligently to make his mark on the recruiting front. With the inclusion of Flory Bidunga, he could significantly enhance Duke’s prospects for the 2024 season and beyond.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find out The Top 11 Sites for NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How to Bet on NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites 2023 – Compare the Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players.
- ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that he will not be reporting picks in advance this year during the NBA Draft
- Giannis Antetokounmpo forced to evacuate arena in Greece after fans threw smoke bombs, flares
- Grizzlies star Ja Morant receives 25-game suspension from the NBA after his second gun incident in three months
- Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets, ending his 13-year run as a majority owner
- Conor McGregor denies accusation of raping woman at NBA Finals game inside Miami’s Kaseya Center
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Magic star Jonathan Isaac to launch ‘Anti-Woke’ clothing brand UNITUS in August
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Zion Williamson Baby Mama Drama: Who Are Moriah Mills and Ahkeema ‘Rose’?
-
Main Page 15 hours ago
Danilo Gallinari exercises $6.8 million player option with Celtics for the 2023-24 season
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
League sources report that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra could be paid $20 million annually in his next contract