Home » news » Duke Basketball Recruiting News Blue Devils Top Option For Top Center Flory Bidunga

College Basketball

Duke Basketball Recruiting News: Blue Devils Top Option for Top Center Flory Bidunga

David Evans profile picture
Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 1 hour ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
flory bidunga

Flory Bidunga, the No. 4 overall player and the top-ranked center in the class of 2024, is considering Duke Blue Devils as a strong contender to secure his commitment. The 6-foot-9 center hailing from Kokomo, Indiana, is slated for an official visit to Duke. This visit marks a pivotal moment in his recruitment journey.

Congo Native With Huge Ceiling Looking at Duke

Bidunga’s basketball prowess is an evolving narrative. Hailing originally from Congo, his first love was soccer. His switch to basketball occurred only a few years ago, around the time he relocated to the U.S. Despite his relatively short tenure on the court, Bidunga has honed a unique skill set, often drawing comparisons to the likes of former Kentucky college basketball star, Oscar Tshiebwe. With just a few years of basketball under his belt, Bidunga’s ceiling is immense.

The Blue Devils are actively courting this raw talent. And while Duke’s interest in Bidunga seems genuine, it’s worth noting that they’re in a race against time. The player has expressed his intention to settle his college choice before his senior year kicks off. As of yet, an offer from the Blue Devils is still awaited, but their interest is evident.

Bidunga College Basketball Decision Imminent

In the ever-buzzing rumor mill of recruitment, speculations had been rife about Bidunga’s possible early enrollment in college. Squashing these rumors, the young athlete has confirmed his decision to stick to his original graduation class of 2024.

Bidunga’s wish-list for a college destination revolves around the concepts of comfort and opportunity. He seeks a college environment that resonates as a second home, a competent coaching staff, and a chance to showcase his talents on the court from the get-go. With this in mind, Duke could be the perfect fit.

Currently, the Blue Devils’ 2024 roster includes early commits from five-star small forward Isaiah Evans and four-star small forward Darren Harris. If the recruitment of Bidunga pans out, the addition of this five-star center could bolster Duke’s standing in the national rankings, taking them from their current 7th place position.

Jon Scheyer, the new Duke head coach and successor to Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, is working diligently to make his mark on the recruiting front. With the inclusion of Flory Bidunga, he could significantly enhance Duke’s prospects for the 2024 season and beyond.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like

David Evans profile picture

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro. David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis. Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat. David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.

Trending Now