Flory Bidunga, the No. 4 overall player and the top-ranked center in the class of 2024, is considering Duke Blue Devils as a strong contender to secure his commitment. The 6-foot-9 center hailing from Kokomo, Indiana, is slated for an official visit to Duke. This visit marks a pivotal moment in his recruitment journey.

Congo Native With Huge Ceiling Looking at Duke

Bidunga’s basketball prowess is an evolving narrative. Hailing originally from Congo, his first love was soccer. His switch to basketball occurred only a few years ago, around the time he relocated to the U.S. Despite his relatively short tenure on the court, Bidunga has honed a unique skill set, often drawing comparisons to the likes of former Kentucky college basketball star, Oscar Tshiebwe. With just a few years of basketball under his belt, Bidunga’s ceiling is immense.

2024 5⭐️ Flory Bidunga (@FBidunga) will take an official visit to Duke June 20-22! pic.twitter.com/Vgh8gY5mSi — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) June 16, 2023

The Blue Devils are actively courting this raw talent. And while Duke’s interest in Bidunga seems genuine, it’s worth noting that they’re in a race against time. The player has expressed his intention to settle his college choice before his senior year kicks off. As of yet, an offer from the Blue Devils is still awaited, but their interest is evident.

Bidunga College Basketball Decision Imminent

In the ever-buzzing rumor mill of recruitment, speculations had been rife about Bidunga’s possible early enrollment in college. Squashing these rumors, the young athlete has confirmed his decision to stick to his original graduation class of 2024.

Bidunga’s wish-list for a college destination revolves around the concepts of comfort and opportunity. He seeks a college environment that resonates as a second home, a competent coaching staff, and a chance to showcase his talents on the court from the get-go. With this in mind, Duke could be the perfect fit.

Currently, the Blue Devils’ 2024 roster includes early commits from five-star small forward Isaiah Evans and four-star small forward Darren Harris. If the recruitment of Bidunga pans out, the addition of this five-star center could bolster Duke’s standing in the national rankings, taking them from their current 7th place position.

Jon Scheyer, the new Duke head coach and successor to Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, is working diligently to make his mark on the recruiting front. With the inclusion of Flory Bidunga, he could significantly enhance Duke’s prospects for the 2024 season and beyond.

