5-star basketball recruit Cooper Flagg has began his official college visits. There is a buzz around the number one player in the class of 2024 as prestigious programs, including Duke, UConn, and Kansas, vie for his commitment. His first visit this weekend to UConn comes with a twist as he will watch UConn vs. the No. 18 ranked Duke Blue Devils on the gridiron.



Flagg Heading to UConn to Take in Dinner and Football (vs. Duke!)

This weekend, Flagg is visiting UConn, the defending college basketball National Champion. UConn’s program, rich with five national championships since 1999, is stepping up its game, pulling out all stops to woo Flagg.

The young star will experience the Huskies’ culture, attend a football game, and dine with head coach Dan Hurley. Interestingly, Flagg’s visit to a UConn football game features an intriguing twist as the Huskies are pitted against Duke, creating a unique dynamic.

This match-up has caused a ripple of excitement amongst Duke fans, who hope that witnessing Duke’s football program will sway Flagg’s preference.

Flagg’s admiration for Duke is well-known, with the youngster openly referring to the Blue Devils as his “dream school.” Duke is currently leading the race, and fans are optimistic about reinforcing Duke’s allure during his UConn visit.

Kansas and Duke Visits on the Horizon

Post-UConn, Flagg will grace Kansas with his presence on October 6 before heading to Duke on October 20. His final visit to Duke aligns with the program’s Countdown to Craziness, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the life of a Blue Devil.

These visits will play a crucial role in shaping Flagg’s decision, anticipated to unfold in November or December.

Pivotal Moment in Recruitment Journey

The battle for Flagg’s commitment is reaching its climax as he embarks on these official visits. UConn hopes to leverage its proximity to Flagg’s home in Maine and its recent National Champion title to make a compelling case. The visits present a golden opportunity for each university to showcase how seamlessly Flagg could integrate into their respective programs.

Meanwhile, Duke fans are hoping their football team can lend a helping hand to their basketball program by thumping UConn and showing Flagg he could be at a school with multiple top-level sports programs.

The race for Flagg is heating up, and we are close to seeing who emerges as victor.

