ESPN’s JJ Redick defends Dillon Brooks’ decision to sign a four-year, $80M deal with the Rockets

Well, it finally happened. After a month of reports flooding the Memphis camp over rumors of Dillon Brooks heading to Houston, sources confirmed this weekend that the 27-year-old has agreed upon a four-year, $80 million contract with the Texan franchise.

Even though the terms and amounts of bonuses are yet to be disclosed, it seems that the deal is much more player-friendly than initially reported. The same thing happened with Fred VanVleet’s contract, as he also signed a three-year, $130-million deal with the Rockets this weekend.

This seems to be just the latest reference to Rockets GM Rafael Stone’s way of negotiating with athletes, as the front offlice leader first discloses the basic contract and later on gives details on the incentives given to the newcomers.

There’s been a lot of talk about Brooks’ transfer to Houston due to many reasons, the first being how controversial the player has proved to be this past campaign. Not only did he get used to bullying players on court, including superstar LeBron James, his behavior on the floor has been deemed unsportsmanlike by many.

Also, some fans believe the cost of his contract could’ve been much higher, considering the numbers he’s been putting up. The foward just averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per match this 2022/23 season.

Some NBA experts have decided to defend the player’s decision to move out of Memphis this summer.

“Everybody spent a month clowning this guy. They clowned him during the Lakers series, and after the report came out. I saw all the memes about him needing to learn Mandarin, because he was going to go play in China,” former player JJ Redick said in his defense.

“He just signed for $80 million. He’s a good player, a valuable player. I’ve said it many times, and I’ll say it again. I want a Dillon Brooks on my team. I want a disrupter. I want a guy that’s a pest, and I want a guy who can defend at his level, ” he added. “He’s an all-defensive type player. You need those guys on your team.”

Other experts such as ESPN’s Richard Jefferson offer words of advice for the new Houston asset

After a heavily-criticized end of the season a couple of months ago, Dillon decided it was time to hang up his Grizzlies jersey and set off for a new adventure in Texas.

Even though most fans wish him the worst, former basketball players and analysts feel empathy for the 27-year-old and have decided to offer him some words of advice. Richard Jefferson from ESPN believes he can turn this opportunity in the best thing that’s ever happened to his career.

“If he were to take less money, go to a place to re-raise his value, he’s young enough to sign a two-year with a player option, go compete for a championship and show people what you are really made of,” RJ said.

“This guy was one of the most elite defenders in the game,” Kendrick Perkins followed. “There’s always a home for a guy like Dillon Brooks.”