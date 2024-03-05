Ex-NBA champ believes LeBron James and Steph Curry are too old to win title with same team

Ever since the news that the Warriors tried to sneak a trade for LeBron James came out, fans and experts around the NBA can’t stop obsessing about the possibilities. Although it didn’t happen, the notion of the superstar playing alongside Stephen Curry has been discussed plenty. However, could they still win a championship together?

Kendrick Perkins believes they’re too old to lead a team to a ring, and explained why he doesn’t see this as a possibility. The former champion was asked on ESPN’s First Take and he had this to say:

“No. I don’t, cause they would have to give up too many pieces. These guys are getting old. At some point, we gotta believe that fatigue is going to kick in. So when I think about the Western Conference…..you need depth in order to beat these teams. I agree with Carmelo Anthony.”

Draymond Green touched the subject alongside legend Carmelo Anthony and started talking about how exciting it was too even consider the possibility.

“The deadline was cool. Just to have a couple of conversations about it like to entertain the thought of it… It was cool to have the conversation because it’s one of those things that you’ve never thought, you never fathom that it would even happen. I thought we were living in the twilight zone,” said the Golden State forward.

When asked what he thought about the purple and gold icon joining Stephen Curry, the four-time champion had no doubt that it would’ve resulted in yet another trophy for Golden State. “(Steph and LeBron) Would be crazy. I think that team would win a championship. No problem. Crazy,” Green claimed.

However, Anthony wasn’t as convinced as the Warriors star, mostly because having those two superstars in the same squad means that many other big changes should come to the roster.

“I don’t think so,” Carmelo shared. “Because, guess what? If LeBron is going to Golden State, you gotta build another team… Klay [Thompson] is gone. They can’t stay. It’s going to be them two and [Jonathan] Kuminga… You get what I’m saying?”

LeBron revealed that he wishes to remain in Los Angeles for the rest of his career, but is open to change

During the All-Star contest, James was asked about the possibility of leaving the Lakers. However, he revealed he wanted to stay in Los Angeles for as long as possible, as he’s been very happy these past 6 years of his legendary career.

“I am a Laker and I’m happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years and hopefully it stays that way,” the 39-year-old expressed. “But I don’t have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I’ll be in. Hopefully [it] is with the Lakers. It’s a great organization, so many greats. But we’ll see.”

After the trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Golden State proposal was tempting for the power forward, but that the all-time leading NBA scorer is completely committed to the purple and gold franchise. “If the Lakers ever wanted a temperature check on James’ commitment, here was his chance.

“In the end, the answer was returned resoundingly on the eve of the trade deadline: Paul told Lacob and Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., that James had no interest in a trade and wanted to remain a Laker, sources said. When Dunleavy reached out to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka in those pretrade deadline hours, Dunleavy had been told the same: The Lakers wanted to keep James,” he wrote.