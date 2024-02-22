Right before the All-Star Break, Klay Thompson came off the bench in the Warriors’ 140-137 victory over the Jazz. This was the first time the veteran wasn’t in the starting lineup since his rookie season, and surprisingly produced a game-high 35 point-performance, his best of the season.

In a recent episode of Draymond Green‘s podcast, Jamal Crawford dedicated some advice for the shooting guard. The former basketball player is a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, so you could say he knows a thing or two about coming off the bench and impacting the game.

The 43-year-old talked about the adjustments that Klay will have to make to be truly effective when entering the court. “I actually reached out to Klay before he came off the bench because we talked about it on TV,” Crawford shared. “Everybody is trying to bury Klay. I’m like, he’s still averaging 17 points. I said, ‘The fight is with himself because he’s been so legendary for so long.

“Klay’s battle is that, and obviously the injuries and everything. With him, I’d tell him to embrace it. I can give him a whole other wind. We don’t see legendary players like that who have had four-time champions and averaging 17 points be like, ‘I’m gonna come off the bench.'”

According to the former Clippers star, there are many benefits from playing a reduced role, as the offense will run through him when he gets on the court, and he will be able to play with less pressure around him.

“You’re the focal point of the offense when you do that,” Jamal explained. “It gets you in a rhythm. Forget off the bench or starting. You’re gonna have better numbers doing this than you’re doing it right now. You may have more fun. Enjoy this s–t. … Enjoy it because it goes so fast, and you’ve earned that.”

Once the game against Utah came to an end, coach Steve Kerr gave praise to Thompson by saying he handled the situation like a true professional and took the best out of the situation.

The Warriors coach will continue to play Thompson off the bench even though it isn’t a permanent solution

Now that the All-Star Weekend is out of the way and teams are preparing to return to action this Thursday, coach Kerr was asked if Klay will remain in his new bench role. The Golden State tactician revealed that the move isn’t permanent, but he wants to continue to try it out for as long as it works.

“Kerr said he plans to keep Podziemski in the starting lineup and Thompson off the bench after the All-Star break, saying the move isn’t “permanent,” but he wants to give it a healthy look,” wrote insider Anthony Slater.

Steve Kerr is excited to see CP3 & Klay off the bench together: “We’re gonna get Chris Paul back, Chris Paul and Klay Thompson coming off the bench; that’s pretty good.” pic.twitter.com/vkqrmAEjLU — CP3REGION (@cp3region) February 22, 2024

Co-star Stephen Curry, who say down with Malika Andrews during the All-Star Weekend, said that he was surprised about his coach’s decision, but praised his teammate.

“It was weird,” Curry told the ESPN reporter. “I’ve come off the bench a couple of times and seen him start, so it was weird to switch roles. For him, there’s only one way for him to respond: the way that he did. I think there’s been a lot of narratives around his season and since he’s come back from his injuries – a lot unfair.”