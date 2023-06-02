Former President Barack Obama confessed that he dreamt of playing in the NBA when he was young

Barack Obama probably has one of the most incredible life stories in the world, alongside a long list of political accomplishments during his two terms as the United States President. Recently, the former politician enjoyed a fun interview to talk about the release of his new Netflix show called “Working; What We Do All Day” and revealed that he once had the dream of becoming a professional basketball star.

He posted a video where he reveals his childhood dream on his personal Instagram account that reaches over 36 million followers.

“As a kid, I’d tell adults that my dream job was to be an architect. But, secretly I was convinced that I would be an NBA player,” Obama smiled, but later admitted that he: “Had no hops.”

He might of not completed his dream of making it in the NBA, but at least he admits now that leading the United States from the White House was his favorite job. When asked about what were the best things about holding office, he said: “My favorite job perk? Air Force One, Marine One, close second.”

Whenever he needed to relax, the former President knows how to have enjoy himself. “A cold martini, sitting outside if it’s nice, chatting with my wife,” he said about the best ways to release stress. “That’s the truth.”

It is not uncommon to listen to Barack be outspoken about his love for basketball, as he played in Hawaii’s Punahou School in Honolulu when he was younger. Back when he was President, he installed a court at the White House to play with his staff members and even NBA athletes.

In the past, he’s also mentioned how he enjoys the game with his family, as Obama has told the press before that he loves to sit with his daughters Sasha and Malia and watch the sport.

Take a look at this compilation made by the NBA some years ago which show Obama’s highlights addressing the basketball league:

His confessions are already creating waves in Twitter, as many did not expect this to be the former President’s childhood dream. Some basketball fans joked about it posting: “Bro became the president as a side hustle.”

Another felt it was relatable, to say the least. “Me and him both but I had the hoops just no height 😂.”

While others told Barack to face reality.”I have no disrespect for Obama but he’d probably be playing for the Greensboro Swarm,” an account wrote.

The former President was appointed as a strategic partner for NBA Africa back in 2021

Barack Obama has always been close to the sport, despite what many believe. Two years ago, the NBA selected him to become a strategic partner and minority owner in the National Basketball Association’s Africa business, a project that supports the Basketball Africa League.

“The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States—using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent,” Obama expressed in a statement.

“By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people,” he added.

The former President then took the opportunity to show his admiration for the NBA’s “commitment to Africa, including the leadership shown by so many African players who want to give back to their own countries and communities.”