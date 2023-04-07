Former Sixth Man of the Year, Ben Gordon is arrested for weapons charge in restaurant in Connecticut

Ben Gordon, a former basketball player who used to star as a guard for many NBA squads, has been arrested this week on weapons charges after a juice shop in Connecticut witnessed him having an erratic and threatening behavior.

The assistant police chief, Richard Conklin, said that the episode began before 10am on Tuesday, after they recieved many 911 calls reporting “a man acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner” inside this restaurant in the city of Stamford.

Apparently that man, who was then identified as the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, continued his strange and violent actions even when the officers finally arrived at the scene, and proceded to take him into custody.

TMZ released footage of the altercation outside of the juice bar where he is clearly seen resisting arrest from the Connecticut police. Take a look at the following video and judge it yourselves:

It took a total of FIVE cops to subdue #BenGordon during his arrest outside a Connecticut juice shop on Tuesday morning. https://t.co/nDpGEvyIJm pic.twitter.com/kwCRL6dVf2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 6, 2023

As Gordon resisted, the police agents eventually were able to subdue him and place him under arrest. Conklin reported that besides finding a stun gun and brass knuckles in his Gordon’s backpack, they also found a folding knife clipped in his pocket.

This meant that the former basketball professional was arrested on charges that included second-degree threats, interfering with the police and of course, carrying a dangerous weapon. Conklin later explained that the officers took him to the police detention center and subsequently to have a medical check for a mental health evaluation.

Tuesday night, which also happened to be his birthday, Gordon was finally released on $10,000 bond, his attorney confirmed.

This wasn’t Gordon’s first altercation with the law, as he was also charged last year for assault

Ben Gordon has been having trouble with the police in recent years. His first brush with the law happened just last October, when he was charged with punching his son at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. A month later, he was charged again with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly hitting a McDonald’s security guard.

Gordon started his career becoming a star for the University of Connecticut, before an 11-year-long NBA career that finally came to an end playing for the Orlando Magic back in the 2014/15 campaign.

This week’s arrest came after his basketball team’s alma mater, the Huskies, beat San Diego State University 76-59 to conquer their fifth NCAA Tournament in UConn history. Gordon had won the college’s fourth championship back in 2004.

The 40-year-old retired young from professional basketball, after having played with the Chicago Bulls for five seasons, the Detroit Pistons for three, the Charlotte Bobcats for a couple more campaigns, and finally had one last spell with the Orland Magic.

He then signed for the Golden State Warriors but was waived days after and wasn’t given another shot by any of the league’s franchises. Gordon is the only player in NBA history to have won best Sixth Man of the Year award being a rookie player back in 2005.