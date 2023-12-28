Former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl passed away at age 88

The U.S. mourns the death of Herb Kohl, one of their most beloved personalities in both sports and politics, as he passed away this Wednesday at age 88. He wasn’t only a Democratic senator back in the 1970s, but was also a former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team.

His death was announced first by his own company Herb Kohl Philantropies, but no cause was specified despite the blunt fact that he suffered a brief illness. In this touching release, the foundation expressed how important he was to so many people’s lives.

“More than anything, Herb loved Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and that is where he chose to live out his days,” the statement reads. “He touched an incalculable number of lives, and those who love him would remark that he is among the most decent people to ever walk the earth.”

Kohl is some sort of legend in Wisconsin, especially for purchasing the Bucks and prevent them from leaving Milwaukee. He also spent most of his money on cultural and civic causes throughout the state, and portrayed himself as “nobody’s senator but yours,” becoming a man of the people.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also mourned his loss and released a statement in his honor. “Senator Kohl was a dear friend and one of our very best public servants. In addition to his decades of devoted service in the U.S. Senate, he set the standard for NBA team ownership as the governor of his hometown Milwaukee Bucks for nearly 30 years,” he wrote.

“Through his purchase of the team, Senator Kohl ensured that the Bucks would stay in Milwaukee and remain an important pillar of the community. There was never any doubt about his extraordinary commitment to the franchise and city that he loved, and his vision and unparalleled financial contribution towards a new arena in Milwaukee will forever be remembered,” it reads. “I send my deepest condolences to Senator Kohl’s family, friends and the Bucks organization. He will be deeply missed by his NBA family.”

Herb was always seen as an unusual figure, especially during his time in the Senate. He wasn’t perceived as egocentric, as he was mostly quiet and did not look for credit for his actions. Kohl was also the only professional sports team owner in the Senate and one of the richest.

Kohl’s relationship with Wisconsin will always be remembered because his legacy lives to this day

Just the fact that the Bucks remained as a Milwaukee franchise is proof enough that Kohl’s legacy in Wisconsin will live on forever. However, State Governor Tony Evers explained why his actions will transcend the basketball courts.

“Sen. Kohl was deeply committed to community, kindness, and service to others,” he said in a statement. “Wisconsin’s seniors, students, teachers, and schools, and farmers and rural areas, among so many others, are better off because of his life and legacy, the impacts of which will last for generations.”

Herb Kohl was a great public servant who cared deeply about the people of Wisconsin and their future. He was a kind man, an effective senator, a dedicated NBA team owner, and a generous philanthropist. I’ll always be grateful to have the chance to know him and work closely with… — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 28, 2023

Herb was born in Milwaukee and even attended the University of Wisconsin. Kohl later went into politics in the 1970s, serving as chair of the state Democratic Party.

In 1985, he bought the Bucks for $18 million. “I am pleased, happy and delighted,” he said back in the day. “The Milwaukee Bucks are in Milwaukee and they are going to stay in Milwaukee.”