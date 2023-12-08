Former Warriors GM Bob Myers regrets not signing Tyrese Haliburton in 2020 NBA Draft

It’s hard to believe that Bob Myers has any regrets during his time as a general manager in the NBA. The four-time champion with Golden State was probably the most successful executive in the league during the past decade, before he decided to move onto something new this season.

However, one decision still haunts him to this day. Back in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Warriors chose big man James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick and passed on the opportunity of signing other young stars like LaMelo Ball, Desmond Bane, Tyrese Maxey and most importantly, Tyrese Haliburton.

Myers recently appeared as an analyst for ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” and described how passing on the current Pacers star came to be, as they waited for the Indiana vs. Milwaukee matchup to begin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bob Myers sings the praises of Tyrese Haliburton and explains why players will want to come play with him. pic.twitter.com/2HR4w09TXx — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) December 8, 2023

“Let’s talk about that. That workout was a few miles from here in Vegas,” he started out. “[With] myself, Steve Kerr, Joe Lacob and he did what he does. He made a ton of shots and we looked at each other and said ‘he might be pretty good.’ Different kind of shot, kind of a set shot, but he made them all.”

According to Myers, he should’ve known better. “What bothers me more than anything was his workout was good (but) when we met with him after, I should have known then because of how he is as a person and as a leader. Because you meet with people, you talk to them. But that conversation left a mark because of how smart he is and how confident (he is). It’s not fake, it’s not arrogant, it’s confidence,” he explained.

With the No. 12 pick, Tyrese ended up being selected by the Sacramento Kings and impressed many in his 2020/21 NBA debut season. However, he was traded out to the Pacers in an impactful deal for star center Domantas Sabonis.

Now in his fourth campaign as a professional, the 23-year-old point guard is averaging 26.9 points and 11.9 assists per contest on 52.1% shooting from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Myers is not surprised by the Pacers star’s successful season and believes the Indiana franchise will grow around him

The ex-Golden State GM is convinced that the Indiana franchise will keep growing around Haliburton and start recruiting new stars. Myers is everything but surprised after the 23-year-old has played a big role in the Pacers’ In-Season Tournament championship run and starting off the campaign 11-8.

“And so when you talk about players wanting to play with him, it’s real,” Bob explained. “Because he’s a great player. He’s showing us now he’s a great player and this is a fantastic stage for him. But more than that, there’s a lot of players in the NBA that people do not want to play with.”

“If you’re a great player and a great person, then people want to play with you. He’s doing it. I’m thrilled for the Pacers, I’m thrilled for that community. That’s a basketball town and they’re lucky to have ths guy and we’re lucky to be able to watch him because he deserves it. He’s earned this stage,” he added.

The Warriors ended up trading Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons last season, proving yet again how passing on Haliburton was a huge mistake.