Ever since the Hornets announced last week that Steve Clifford would step down as coach after this season and take on a new front office job, many have wondered who is going to take his place on the bench. Now it seems that a former first-overall draft pick might be among the candidates for the vacant job.

Sources recently revealed that Lindsey Harding, who was the top pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft and has been heading coaching Sacramento’s G League team, is among the names who are being interviewed.

The Charlotte administration were given permission to speak with Harding this Monday. “While Steve will continue to coach the team for the remainder of the season, we will immediately begin the search process for our next head coach,” said Jeff Peterson, the team’s new executive vice president of basketball operations.

ESPN Sources: Charlotte has been granted permission to interview Sacramento’s G League coach Lindsey Harding for head coaching opening. Harding – a former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick — was G League’s coach of the year for Stockton and advanced to Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/PlAYLhW70m — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2024

“We will look to hire someone that shares our values and vision in developing our young core and creating a culture and identity based on teamwork, accountability and competitiveness. We will conduct a thorough search process to select the best head coach for the Hornets moving forward,” he explained.

This potential hiring would mark the first time that an NBA team places a woman as head coach. Last year, she explained why she is unique and would be successful in this position. “You see men who played at the highest level become a coach, you see men who have never played or came from the video room become head coaches. There is no path,” Harding expressed.

“I’m a former player, but there’s no one that looks like me,” she added. “First off, for a Black woman to be in the front bench — that’s a whole new kind of path there. Then just as a woman in general, to be a head coach [it’s different]. So that’s what I’m trying to do. What we’re doing, is just taking it one day at a time and creating that path.”

Reports have shined a light on the other candidates that are being interviewed for the job, as Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Suns assistant Kevin Young, Nuggets assistant David Adelman, and Celtics assistant Charles Lee have been contacted.

Last week we learned that Charlotte is replacing Steve Clifford, who seems like he will move into a front office position created just for him. This is why the administration wants to waste no time to find a new head coach for the Hornets.

“This is the appropriate time for me to step down,” the current tactician said in a statement. “I believe this is best for me and the organization. I’m excited about the future of the Hornets — our young core of players, Jeff’s leadership of our basketball operations and Rick and Gabe’s vision for the organization. I want to thank all the Hornets players and staff for their work the past two seasons and our Hornets fans for their continued support of our team.”

Peterson recalls knowing Clifford for quite some time, and believes he’s a basketball mastermind. However, he understands that Steve doesn’t share the same energy as he did earlier in his coaching career.

“Dating back to our time together in Brooklyn, I have a tremendous amount of appreciation for Coach Cliff, and I understand his decision to step down,” he said in a statement. “His basketball knowledge, teaching ability and work ethic are well-respected throughout the NBA.”