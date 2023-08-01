We have officially entered the month of August and the FIBA World Cup is only a bit over three weeks away. As most teams are already training with their complete roster, Greece is still awaiting Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s decision as he is still recovering from his latest knee injury that required surgery at the end of the last NBA campaign.

The Greek national team coach Dimitris Itoudis has been bombarded by questions over the Bucks superstar, as he recently gave an update explaining that Giannis is close to making an official statement over his potential participation.

This Monday, the trainer felt disappointed as to not be able to provide a concrete update on his player’s situation, but anticipated that it will be very soon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo included in Greece's World Cup preliminary roster 🇬🇷🫡 pic.twitter.com/nemsQGZKwZ — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) July 20, 2023

“That should be addressed to our doctor and the doctors of the Bucks. The information is that he is making an effort, and he will be reevaluated shortly, and we will have a final decision on whether he will make it or not,” Itoudis assured.

As the international competition tips off on August 25, the Greek squad hopes to understand who will be a part of the final roster as soon as possible.

Giannis is not the only player who could potentially miss out on the World Cup, as recently many key athletes have withdrawn from participating.

“There were athletes who discussed with me; they informed us about the reasons why they can’t be here,” the head coach said. “Kostas Sloukas, Nick Calathes, Leonidas Kaselakis, and Tyler Dorsey. The common denominator was that some of them were hindered by injuries, making it a hypothetical question as to whether they would be available. We are not in the fortunate position to have all of them. We adapted, and the present players show eagerness in training; they are the first mirror for us.

“The friendly matches serve as the second mirror, the coordination, the duos, and those coming from the bench. The zeal is here, and I have no complaints. Some may not see talent in our eyes, but it’s a challenge for us to build our identity through these friendlies.”

Giannis has been seen travelling around Europe and Asia participating in basketball youth camps this summer

After he received a clean up procedure for his knee injury, the Bucks foward has kept busy travelling around Europe and Asia with his brothers, and has participated in several basketball youth camps in the process.

The former back-to-back league MVP has been posting videos of himself recently, training future athletes and hoping to impact the youth through the sport. Giannis has posted videos and seen delivering inspirational messages to those attending the camps.

“I was at your age one time,” the 28-year-old said. “What are you, 15, 16 right? Number one, when somebody comes into your basketball court, where you practice, you try to showcase. You have nothing to prove to nobody. Nobody. Okay, me, whenever I step on the court, I never disrespect the game of basketball. I never.

“I don’t care if there’s cameras. I don’t care what we’re doing. Basketball is basketball and I will try to help you guys as much as people helped me before.”