Golden State’s new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. remains ‘hopeful’ that Draymond Green will stay

It’s crystal clear now that the Warriors want Draymond Green in their roster for the foreseeable future, as they’ve already dealt with the fact that he’s expected to formally declined his $27.5 million player option for his contract’s final season and set to become an unrestricted free agent and hoping for a long-term proposal.

Even though the power foward has expressed his desire to eventually retire wearing the Golden State jersey, many news reports have announced that he’s opting out and putting pressure on the team’s administration to offer him a greater deal. The player would have until June 30 to announce his decision.

The Bay Area team’s new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. was the first to make mention of these reports and decided to address the player’s future during Monday’s introductory news conference leading the front office.

“I saw the report, too. Until we get the paperwork and the filing we can’t really comment or say much,” Dunleavy Jr. assured the press. “I will say it, I think Steve (Kerr) has said it, I’ll reiterate, we really want Draymond back. What he means to this organization and this team in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. So that’s very important.”

Squad coach Steve Kerr has alwayst admired Green’s passion for the game and knows he’ll do anything to help his team. Nevertheless, the veteran star has been in the spotlight for taking his emotional play to another level.

When the season started, he punched teammate Jordan Poole during a training session and recieved a temporary leave of absence. Not too long ago, he received a one-game ban against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

“Draymond won’t be moved by no Draymond rules,” his coach said, almost defending his actions. “I will continue to play the game how I play the game, operate how I operate, be exactly who I am, because that leads to winning.”

Golden State hopes to keep their title-winning core together for at least another year

Club owner Joe Lacob and Dunleavy have agreed that to contend for a title championship next season, they must maintain their core players together for at least another year. This is why they expect to keep Green along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the players with whom he’s lifted four titles together in San Francisco.

“Look, he’s been a spectacular player for us. We would not have these championships without his involvement, no question,” Lacob said of Green. “I think everyone understands that in this room. He’s meant a lot to this franchise.”

“He’s a bit of a controversial player perhaps in some corners around the league, certain things that have happened over the years,” the team owner recognized. “He knows that. We know that. But the good overwhelms the bad is what I would say. He’s meant a lot. I think if he does come back that he will be very important to our success certainly going forward in the next few years.”

While Green, Curry and Thompson are still competing at an elite level, GM Dunleavy, who replaced Bob Myers a couple of weeks ago, also believes that keeping rising stars like Poole will be fundamental for the generational transition.