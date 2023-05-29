Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is undeterred after Game 6 loss: ‘I don’t know how … but we are going to go up there and get it done’

The Heat were 0.1 seconds away from their second trip to the NBA Finals in the past four campaigns, as they were all left in shock after Celtics guard Derrick White put on his Superman cape to tip in a heroic layup to steal the victory 104-103 this Saturday night in the Kaseya Center.

The Eastern Conference finals will now have a final Game 7 chapter in Massachusetts this Monday, as Boston are convinced they will become the first franchise in NBA history to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the playoff series.

Even though they’ve let the Celtics tie the contest, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and his players seem to be undeterred despite the setbacks and firmly believe they are the stronger team of the two who deserve the last ticket to the NBA Finals.

The Heat trainer started by saying that the final play from Derrick White was a “shame”, but he assured to the press that he has “no regrets,” as the squad has done everything to the best of their abilities.

Check out his complete postgame interview after Game 6’s shocking result:

“This is the way this season has been,” Spoelstra recalled. “This is one hell of a series. At this time right now, I don’t know how we are going to get this done, but we are going up there and get it done. And that’s what the next 48 hours is about.”

Jimmy Butler shared a very similar sentiment with his coach, as he remains confident that Miami will find a way to earn a victory in Game 7 even though they’ve lost the last three matches.

“[That’s] basketball for you, basketball at its finest — very, very, very entertaining,” Butler said, even after scoring three-clutch free throws in the last seconds. “But that’s good basketball. I think, I believe, as we all do, like you’re going to get the same test until you pass it, I swear. We were in this same position last year.

“We can do it. I know that we will do it. We’ve got to go on the road and win in a very, very, very tough environment.”

In spite of their confidence ahead of Game 7, the Heat players couldn’t hide their frustration after losing three contests in a row

Even though the Miami star assures his team hasn’t lost the inspiration, he also acknowledged the frustration. Butler, who dropped only 5-for-21 in Game 6, regrets not being in a better position to have avoided losing to a buzzer-beater.

“Everything that happened tonight, if I don’t go 5-for-21 and turn the ball over and all of this good stuff, it’s a different story,” he expressed after the game. “I’ve got on a different hat up here and we’re getting ready to go to the Finals.”

His teammate Game Vincent, romanticized the loss on Saturday, pretty much admitting that it felt like destiny as there was not much to be done. “It’s almost storybook,” he said. “It’s almost like it’s supposed to be this way. But you know, go to Boston and get a win.”

By the end of the postmatch interview, Spoelstra’s head was already focused in Game 7. “There’s been nothing easy about this season for our group,” he assured. “And so we just have to do it the hard way. That’s just the way it’s got to be for our group.”