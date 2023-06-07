Heat star Jimmy Butler credits teammate Bam Adebayo as the ‘reason why we win a championship’

If the Heat were to win this year’s NBA Championship, Jimmy Butler already knows who deserves the most credit in his squad. Many would believe it to be the their star foward who should be showered in praise, but he insists that Bam Adebayo is the reason why this team is in title-contention.

After tying the series 1-1 and becoming the first team to beat the Nuggets at their home court these playoffs, Miami attended the press as they prepare to recieve their opponents in Florida for Game 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals.

Not only did they stop Denver’s seven-winning streak, but the road game triumph was also the Heat’s first win in Colorado since November 30, 2016, and the first in general since August 1, 2020. With 5 more potential games left in the series, Miami might get three of them at home in the Kaseya Center, where they’ve registered 6-2 mark this postseason.

Many have given their take over the reasons why they overcame the Nuggets this past Sunday, but Butler insisted on the importance of Adebayo’s involvement in both ends of the court ahead on Game 3.

“Bam’s been playing well this entire playoffs — for sure this series — and this one, he’s got the toughest matchup by far (Nikola Jokic) on the defensive side of the ball,” he told the press after practice on Tuesday. “He plays with so much energy, he never takes a possession or a play off, so you gotta really respect that.

“On the offensive end, he’s doing everything for us. We need him to continually be that. He has been that for us all year long … He’s going to be the reason why we win a championship.”

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, for example, made news headlines for noting how Kevin Love’s participation since the start of Game 2 allowed Butler to guard Jamal Murray, and limit his amount of shots.

“You mentioned them starting Love,” he told Draymond Green on his podcast. “That allowed Jimmy Butler to guard Murray. … I haven’t talked to Spo … but I can see them in their coaching meeting saying, ‘Murray is the head of the snake, not Jokic.’”

Stats prove that Bam has been the Heat’s best player during the championship series

“Biggest thing for us, we had the will and we had the belief,” Miami big man Adebayo said. “And we keep finding ways to win.”

Well, Bam might believe it’s all about belief and elite mentality, but his stats just go to show that he’s been the Heat’s best player so far in these NBA Finals.

Take a look at some of his best moments from the Heat’s historic Game 2 victory in Colorado:

In two contests, he’s averaging 23.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 block on 53.8 percent shooting and 57% true-shooting. In the opening match of the series, he had a team-high 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on 13-of-25 shooting.

However, it’s not all just stats. In Adebayo’s case, he has the biggest responsibility of guarding Denver superstar Nikola Jokic, who is probably the most difficult player to defend in the league right now.