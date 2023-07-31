Home » news » Heat Veteran Pg Goran Dragics Camp Has Been In Contact With Miami About A Possible Reunion

Heat: Veteran PG Goran Dragic’s camp has been in contact with Miami about a possible reunion

Zach Wolpin
Goran Dragic Heat pic

In the 2008 NBA Draft, PG Goran Dragic was taken in the second round by the Spurs. He began his career with the Phoenix Spurs in 2008-09 and is heading into his 16th season in 2023-24. Dragic recently spoke with Bobby Jackson of the Miami Herald. At this stage in his career at 37 years old, Dragic said that he wants to return to the Heat. He called it the “icing on the cake”. 

With Gabe Vincent leaving this offseason to head to the Lakers, there is an open spot on the roster at PG. Bobby Jackson reported that Dragic’s camp and the Heat have been in contact about a possible reunion. He did note that any decision on Dragic returning would likely be made near the end of the summer.

We’ll have to wait and see if returning to Miami is a legitimate option for Dragic near the end of his NBA career.


Goran Dragic was not shy about wanting to rejoin the Miami Heat

From 2015-2021, Goran Dragic played for the Miami Heat. The veteran PG only has one career all-star selection to his name and that came in 2018 with the Heat. He averaged (17.3) points, (4.1) rebounds, and (4.8) assists per game. Dragic played a big role for the Heat in 2020 during the “NBA Bubble”. Miami made an impressive run to the NBA Finals that postseason. Goran Dragic averaged (19.1) points over 17 games.

Next season for the Heat, head coach Erik Spoelstra plans to use Tyler Herro as the team’s starting PG. That would leave Kyle Lowry as the backup to Herro, but the veteran PG has dealt with his fair share of injuries. With Lowry’s injury history, adding Goran Dragic as another option at PG couldn’t hurt the Heat.

If Dragic is serious about joining the Heat, he could end up signing for a veteran’s minimum deal. In the 2022-23 season, league vets earned $2.6 million. When speaking with Bobby Jackson of The Athletic, Dragic noted that his home is in Miami and his kids currently go to school there as well. It would be the perfect fit for him heading into year 16. He said his time with the Heat was the “best seven years of my career”.

